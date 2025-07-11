Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Internal dissensions in the PNL explode: ten candidates in the race for the position of first vice-president

G.M.
English Section / 11 iulie



Versiunea în limba română

A fierce battle is taking place in the National Liberal Party, with huge stakes and tensions simmering beneath the surface of apparent calm, for one of the most coveted positions in the party's leadership: the position of first vice-president. The Extraordinary Congress of the PNL, scheduled for tomorrow, July 12, at the Palace of Parliament, will bring face to face no less than ten candidates aspiring to a key role in the architecture of the future liberal leadership.

It is a defining moment, in a period in which the party seeks to regain its balance and political strength, against the backdrop of an increasingly dynamic and tense internal scene. In front of 1200 delegates, the PNL will shape its future not only by electing a new president - a position for which Ilie Bolojan is the only candidate - but especially through the internal competition that promises to be tight and tough for the positions of first vice presidents.

According to a PNL press release, Valeriu Iftime, Adrian Veştea, Florin Roman, Alin Tişe, Nicoleta Pauliuc, Ioan Popa, Dan Motreanu, Ciprian Ciucu, Mircea Minea and Cătălin Predoiu are entering a political confrontation for the position of first vice president, a confrontation in which every vote counts, and every alliance can make a difference. It is an exercise in strength, influence and positioning, in which the camps are already taking shape, and the strategies behind the scenes are becoming decisive.

In parallel, the Liberals will also elect the president of the Court of Arbitration, a party position for which Costică Lupuşoru, Daniel Buda and Ciprian Dobre are running, as well as the leadership of the National Audit and Censors Commission, for which Virgil Guran is running.

The secret vote for all these positions adds a dose of unpredictability, further accentuating the internal competition. Thus, tomorrow's congress represents not just a simple statutory exercise, but a decisive battle for the direction and identity of the PNL at a critical moment, in a year in which every leadership decision can tip the balance of power within the Liberal party.

