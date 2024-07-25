Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

IOC President: "The moment of truth has arrived"

O.D.
English Section / 25 iulie

IOC President: "The moment of truth has arrived"

Versiunea în limba română

Only one day separates us from the official start of the Summer Olympic Games. "The moment of truth has arrived" for the Olympic Games in Paris, whose competitions started yesterday, two days before the opening ceremony, emphasized the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach. "We have every reason to believe that we will experience unforgettable Olympic moments, but we are in sports. And in sports, we are only at the end of training," said the German official. "Now the moment of truth has arrived: the competition begins, for athletes and organizers", said the former fencer, Olympic team foil champion at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal (Canada), where the Romanian gymnast Nadia Comăneci shone. From sportingly, the Paris Olympics kicked off yesterday with the first football and rugby matches in VII, just ahead of Friday night's grand opening parade on the Seine, which will take place outside a stadium for the first time in Olympic history. The competition will then continue for over two weeks, until August 11, before the Paralympic Games take over from August 28 and until September 8. "The stage is set, everything is in place, everything is ready. Let's go!", the president of the Lausanne-based Olympic organization assured in French.

On the other hand, the Olympic athletes launched an appeal for peace, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Fresco of the Olympic Armistice for the Paris Games, in the presence of the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach. In a statement released by the IOC, it is stated that athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees and the IOC refugee team wore scarves and waved flags with the slogan "Give peace a chance", at the event that took place in the Olympic Village. "You are the ambassadors of peace of our times", said the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, present at the event, to the athletes. "You Olympic athletes will show us what our world would be like if we all lived in the same Olympic spirit of peaceful coexistence. You will compete fiercely against each other. At the same time, at the same time, you will live peacefully together under the same roof , here in the Olympic Village. Respect the same rules and, most importantly, you will respect each other. In this way, you will send a resounding message of peace from Paris to the world," emphasized the leader of the Olympic Movement. "May this appeal inspire all political leaders of the world to act for peace," added Thomas Bach.

Each edition of the Olympic Games, starting with the Winter Olympics in Turin (2006), has benefited from a unique mural dedicated to peace and the Olympic Armistice, in the athletes' village, presenting the signatures of thousands of athletes, coaches and officials of the participating teams. The Olympic Truce was originally in place for the Games in ancient Greece to allow the safe passage of athletes and spectators.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

26 iulie
Ediţia din 26.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9700
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5781
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1865
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8914
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur349.3503

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb