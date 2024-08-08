Iran - in search of political solutions; a comparison between his military strength and that of Israel

Versiunea în limba română

Iran's hopes in the crystallization of a coalition as large as possible against Israel on the occasion of the extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the 57 member states of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an event that took place yesterday in Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, were dashed. drastically diminished after the inaugural speech of Hussein Ibrahim Taha, the Secretary General of the respective international institutions.

According to the press release posted on the OIC website, the secretary general of the organization called on the UN Security Council to take responsibility and take the necessary measures to force Israel, the occupying power in Gaza, to respect international law and stop the threats and attacks that endanger regional and international peace and security. Hussein Ibrahim Taha calls on the UN Security Council to impose an immediate and comprehensive end to the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, in order to avoid the escalation of the situation in the area and a possible war in the Middle East region, which would undermine the security and stability of the entire area.

The Secretary General of the OIC argued that the authorities in Israel must be forced by the international community to implement the UN resolutions and implement the provisions of the International Court of Justice regarding the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, and that those guilty of war crimes should be brought to justice .

Although in his speech Hussein Ibrahim Taha strongly condemned the war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the former leader of the Hamas group, he did not call for an urgent armed intervention, but asked the international community to engage in the search for political solutions to end the current situation and establish peace based on the two-state solution (Israel and Palestine) in accordance with the UN General Assembly resolutions.

In his speech, the OIC Secretary General stated that since October 8, 2023 until now, the Israeli army has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, injured more than 91,000 people, most of whom are women and children, and destroyed in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank more than 430,000 properties, resulting in nearly 2 million Palestinians becoming homeless.

The killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh risks turning the Middle East into a "wider conflict that could involve the entire region," said Mamadou Tangara, the foreign minister of Gambia, the OIC president. He added that Haniyeh's assassination "will not stifle the Palestinian cause, but rather amplify it, underscoring the urgency for justice and human rights for the Palestinian people."

For his part, Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's interim foreign minister, stated during the meeting that Israel was supported by the US in the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Kani criticized the decisions of the UN Security Council because it refuses to respect and implement the resolutions of the General Assembly regarding Israel and the Middle East area. Iran's acting foreign minister said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation must act in place of the UN Security Council and reiterated firm support for the cause of Palestine and an independent state. Ali Bagheri Kani emphasized the importance of unity among Islamic countries in the face of the Israeli regime, which he accused of being the main cause of insecurity and instability in the region. In this context, the acting Iranian foreign minister spoke about the need for Islamic countries to support Iran's right to defend itself against any act of aggression, stating that the actions of the authorities in Tehran are aimed at protecting national sovereignty and security, as well as ensuring stability and security the whole region.

The OIC was founded in 1969 and consists of 57 member states, 48 of which are Muslim-majority. The organization claims to be the "collective voice of the Muslim world" and works to "defend and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony."

At yesterday's meeting, views were divided on supporting Iran, as at previous meetings in April 2024 and November 2023, as many of the small Arab states do not look kindly on an expansion of the influence of the authoritarian, dictatorial regime in Tehran in the Islamic world.

Also yesterday, in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with the ambassadors in Turkey of the states that are members of the Arab League, with whom he discussed the situation in the Middle East and what needs to be done to de-escalate the current escalation of the conflict in the Strip Gaza and the West Bank, according to the Daily Sabah newspaper. The participants in the meeting affirmed that it is necessary for the international community to order a cessation of hostilities in that area and to initiate a dialogue leading to the implementation of the two-state solution - Israel and Palestine.

According to Al Arabiya daily, US intelligence officials said yesterday that Iran will wait until Thursday or Friday, or even the weekend to attack Israel, but it is unclear what the scale of the attack will be and whether it will be carried out in a manner coordinated with the Houthi rebels and the groups Hamas and Hezbollah, formations supported financially and militarily by the regime in Tehran. US officials cited by Al Arabiya said they are confident they can defend Israel against an Iranian attack, even if it will be more intense than the one on April 13-14, but a prolonged conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon is seen as incredibly worrisome , due to its massive arsenal of missiles and drones alongside its proximity to Israel.

According to experts cited by the Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel websites, it is possible that the authorities in Tehran ordered the attack to take place on Tisha B'Av, a fast day in the Jewish religion, which begins in the evening of August 12 and ends in the afternoon of August 13, and which is the day established by the prophet Zechariah to commemorate the destruction of Solomon's Temple by the Babylonians led by King Nebuchadnezzar, and later was added over time the commemoration of the destruction of the Second Temple by Roman soldiers under Emperor Titus. Experts say an Iranian attack on this day would have a strong meaning among Israelis.

On the other hand, a number of experts from the Western world, quoted by the Israeli and Arab media, say that the authorities in Tehran have not yet decided the date of the attack, because they fear that a large-scale attack could trigger a war with Israel, which would have unpleasant consequences for the Iranian autocratic regime. They say that popular discontent with the political regime has long simmered in Iran and that a deployment of Iranian forces in a war with Israel would weaken domestic repression forces, which could lead to a popular uprising in Tehran.

By the time the attack is actually launched, all scenarios are possible. It remains to be seen which of these will materialize and whether that attack will trigger a new conflict in the Middle East. (George Marinescu(