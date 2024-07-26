JO Paris: Over a hundred heads of state and government at the opening ceremony

Versiunea în limba română

Officially, the Olympic Games begin today. Otherwise the races started and the first scandals appeared. Today, Paris hosts the opening ceremony, an unprecedented one that will take place outside a stadium. About a hundred heads of state and government are expected in the French capital to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the great river parade on the Seine. "We feel ready to host the world," assured Samuel Ducroquet, French ambassador for sports, responsible within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for receiving dignitaries from around the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the big absentee, after Russia was excluded as a nation due to the war in Ukraine started by Moscow in February 2022. At the same time, officials in Kiev have not specified whether President Volodymyr Zelensky will be present. Instead, the new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who wants to emphasize strengthening relations with France, will attend the river parade. Among other expected guests, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. President Joe Biden's wife, US First Lady Jill Biden, has also confirmed her presence, while US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, new presidential candidate Douglas Emhoff, will attend the closing ceremony. The President of China, Xi Jinping, will not make the trip, but will be represented at the highest level by Vice President Han Zheng. The president of Brazil, Lula, confirmed that his wife Rosangela will represent the country, while Argentina and Colombia will be represented by the presidents, Javier Milei and Gustavo Petro. The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, will broadcast a message of peace to the world, while the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, calls for "an Olympic truce".

It should be noted that there are still tickets available for 23 disciplines, as well as for the opening and closing ceremonies. The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris have already broken a record, that of the number of tickets sold, 8.7 million in mid-July. The old record was held by Atlanta 1996 (8.3 million). While the first competitions started on Wednesday (7th grade rugby and men's football), followed on Thursday by archery, handball and women's football, over a million tickets are still available for 23 disciplines. It is mainly about women's events (rugby in VII, handball, golf, etc.) or tournaments that take place in the province (football, basketball). Although the vast majority of seats costing euro50 or less have been sold, some are still available at affordable prices, provided spectators are prepared to sacrifice some comfort or visibility. There are still tickets left for today's opening ceremony from 20:30 Romanian time (from 900 euros, category C) and the closing ceremony on August 11, from 22:00 (from 600 euros, category C). All tickets have been sold for 16 of the 43 disciplines in the program: archery, surfing, tennis, shooting, rhythmic gymnastics, horse riding, skateboarding, mountain biking, sailing, BMX freestyle, 3x3 basketball, trampoline, climbing, wrestling, pentathlon modern, breaking. Several disciplines can be watched for free: cycling (road and time trial), triathlon and open water swimming. In the athletics competition, in this situation are the marching and marathon events.