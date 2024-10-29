Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Lloyd's Register Foundation: Fishing, construction and mining - the most dangerous industries

V.R.
English Section / 29 octombrie

The most dangerous industries (Photo source: Lloyd's Register Foundation)

The most dangerous industries (Photo source: Lloyd's Register Foundation)

Versiunea în limba română

Safety in the workplace is essential, but almost one in three workers have experienced or know someone who has suffered a serious injury as a result of their work in the past two years, according to Lloyd's Register Foundation analysis carried by Visual Capitalist.

Workplace safety is a challenge that needs to be assessed, with each industry having its own oversight mechanisms and each nation having its own legislation that influences how the industry operates.

Lloyd's Register Foundation chose to assess workplace safety by going directly to workers, asking 147,000 people in 142 countries if they or someone they know had experienced an incident in the past two years.

According to the study, industries that cause the most harm are invariably manual industries such as fishing, agriculture and mining, where workers use dangerous equipment on a daily basis. The source cited shows that 24% of the fisheries workers interviewed have been affected by an incident and 14% know someone who has been affected. In construction, the proportion of those directly affected is 22%, and of those who are aware of such a case - 18%. In the mining segment, the percentages are 21% and 26%, respectively - 18% and 14%, in the field of professional services - 17% and 17%, in the public services sector - 16%, respectively 17%, in manufacturing - 15 % and 19%, and in the field of utilities - 9% and 42%, respectively.

The training could significantly contribute to workplace safety in the mentioned industries, the quoted notes. In this regard, the World Risk Poll assessed the number of people who received training in their respective industries, noting that three of the top four industries where respondents reported the most incidents (agriculture, fishing and construction) also occurred in the top four industries in which the fewest instances of safety training were reported.

Being safe at work is essential to a healthy work-life balance, according to the Lloyd's Register Foundation, which states that understanding workplace safety and the potential harm workers may face in every industry is essential.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

29 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 29 octombrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

29 octombrie
Ediţia din 29.10.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

IC&T

Suplimentul BURSA IC&T
Conferinţa BURSA “CSR şi sustenabilitate”
veolia.ro
Apanova
rpia.ro
danescu.ro
Mozart
Schlumberger
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

28 Oct. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9735
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5981
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3070
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9688
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur403.6543

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ccib.ro
cnipmmr.ro
thediplomat.ro
fleetconference.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb