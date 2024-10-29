Lloyd's Register Foundation: Fishing, construction and mining - the most dangerous industries

Versiunea în limba română

Safety in the workplace is essential, but almost one in three workers have experienced or know someone who has suffered a serious injury as a result of their work in the past two years, according to Lloyd's Register Foundation analysis carried by Visual Capitalist.

Workplace safety is a challenge that needs to be assessed, with each industry having its own oversight mechanisms and each nation having its own legislation that influences how the industry operates.

Lloyd's Register Foundation chose to assess workplace safety by going directly to workers, asking 147,000 people in 142 countries if they or someone they know had experienced an incident in the past two years.

According to the study, industries that cause the most harm are invariably manual industries such as fishing, agriculture and mining, where workers use dangerous equipment on a daily basis. The source cited shows that 24% of the fisheries workers interviewed have been affected by an incident and 14% know someone who has been affected. In construction, the proportion of those directly affected is 22%, and of those who are aware of such a case - 18%. In the mining segment, the percentages are 21% and 26%, respectively - 18% and 14%, in the field of professional services - 17% and 17%, in the public services sector - 16%, respectively 17%, in manufacturing - 15 % and 19%, and in the field of utilities - 9% and 42%, respectively.

The training could significantly contribute to workplace safety in the mentioned industries, the quoted notes. In this regard, the World Risk Poll assessed the number of people who received training in their respective industries, noting that three of the top four industries where respondents reported the most incidents (agriculture, fishing and construction) also occurred in the top four industries in which the fewest instances of safety training were reported.

Being safe at work is essential to a healthy work-life balance, according to the Lloyd's Register Foundation, which states that understanding workplace safety and the potential harm workers may face in every industry is essential.