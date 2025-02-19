Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă
Love with a Short Warranty

Love with a Short Warranty

Dan Nicolaie
English Section / 19 februarie

Versiunea în limba română

Dan Nicolaie

In the midst of a period of celebrating love, in the old, Romanian way, but also in the new, American way, local football is shaken by two divorces that seemed impossible quite a while ago.

The owner of CFR Cluj, Ioan Varga, found that the coach, who filled his showcases with trophies, Dan Petrescu, is "a whiner", that he "steals the current" and on this occasion invites him to pack his bags. Beyond the slightly peripheral replies and the drawing up of divorce papers, no one would have the courage to bet on the fact that Petrescu will never end up in the court of the Cluj fans again. It is possible to collaborate without love, for money and results.

In Giuleşti, the divorce is a little more violent and with more "shouts". After astonishing the local football world with the way he kept proposing himself at Rapid, Marius Şumudića began to notice, at the same time as the supporters, that there were character mismatches in this marriage. In football, love has a short warranty period, but under the Grant Bridge, great passions burn quickly and turn to ashes. After receiving several snowballs on his head and several curses in his ears during the match with FC Botoşani, Şumudića announced that he had parted ways with some of the supporters of his favorite team, practically informing us that he had lost his greatest "quality". In the "who loves the team more?" contest, the coach declared himself the winner on points, the supporters argued the opposite, and among the arguments meant to demolish Şumudića was the contract negotiation, although there would be others that were much better. Obviously, patriotic work has been abolished and it is no longer news that for far too many football is no longer a passion but a business or a simple reason for pride.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

19 februarie
Ediţia din 19.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

18 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7573
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2777
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9915
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur445.0254

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb