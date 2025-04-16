March in numbers

Versiunea în limba română

• March 3

- The National Bank of Romania announces that, as of February 28, 2025, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 62,593 million euros, compared to 60,837 million euros on January 31, 2025. The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Given the evolution of international prices, its value stood at 9,171 million euros. Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) as of February 28, 2025 were 71,764 million euros, compared to 69,810 million euros on January 31, 2025.

- The euro reaches its maximum exchange rate of the month against the leu: 4.9774 lei, a level that it will also record on March 18, according to NBR figures.

- Dollar - at the highest rate of the month against our currency: 4.7667 lei, according to NBR.

• March 4

- The franc reaches the maximum rate of the month against our currency: 5.3090 lei, according to NBR data.

• March 6

- The government allocates 1.2 billion lei for 18 projects regarding the development of natural gas distribution networks, from funds derived from the sale of carbon emission certificates, projects that will contribute to the expansion of infrastructure in disadvantaged local communities.

• March 7

- Euro - at the lowest rate of the month against the leu: 4.9756 lei, according to NBR data.

• March 9

- The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) rejects the candidacy of Călin Georgescu in the presidential elections scheduled for May. The decision was appealed to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).

• March 11

- The BEC unanimously rejects the appeal of Călin Georgescu, definitively eliminating his candidacy.

• March 12

- The gram of gold, quoted at the minimum level of the month: 427.5571 lei, according to the NBR.

• March 13

- The executive approves the granting of state aid in a maximum amount of 3.12 billion lei to the Societatea Complexul Energetic "Valea Jiului" SA, for the phased implementation of the Mining Closure Plan, between 2025 and December 31, 2032.

- The government decides to grant, in 2025, in two installments, a total financial support of 800 lei for vulnerable persons, which will benefit 2.7 million pensioners with incomes below 2,574 lei.

- Diana Iovanovici-Şoşoacă, leader of the SOS Romania party, files her candidacy for the presidency, but this was later rejected.

• March 14

- The Prosecutor General's Office orders several searches in the case in which Horaţiu Potra, Călin Georgescu's henchman, is indicted, a case that concerns serious crimes against public order and national security.

- The franc reaches its minimum exchange rate of the month against our currency: 5.1610 lei, according to the NBR.

• March 15

- The deadline for submitting candidacies for the presidential elections, the first round of which will take place on May 4, 2025. In the presidential race are Crin Antonescu, George Simion, Nicuşor Dan, Victor Ponta, Daniel Funeriu, Elena Lasconi, Cristian Terheş, Lavinia Şandru, John Ion Banu, Silviu Predoiu and Sebastian Constantin Popescu.

• March 17

- The National Bank of Romania announces that, in January 2025, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 1,646 million euros, compared to 1,420 million euros in January 2024. In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit higher by 719 million euros, the balance of services - a surplus lower by 87 million euros, the balance of primary income made a positive contribution of 654 million euros, and the balance of secondary income recorded a surplus lower by 74 million euros.

• March 18

- The dollar - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.5516 lei, according to the National Bank of Romania.

• March 20

- The Ministry of Finance announces that it has attracted over 2.2 billion lei through the second primary offer for the sale of government securities for the population Fidelis, carried out this year through the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

• March 25

- Romgaz and OMV announce that they have started drilling in the Neptun Deep perimeter, for the exploitation of natural gas existing in the area.

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Bogdan Ivan, Minister of Economy, announce the financing, by the European Commission, with 615 million euros, of three critical mineral extraction projects in our country.

- NBR announces that the broad money supply (M3) recorded, at the end of February 2025, a balance of 737,187.2 million lei. This increased by 0.3% (-0.6% in real terms) compared to January 2025, and compared to February 2024 it increased by 9% (3.8% in real terms).

• March 27

- The Ministry of Finance announces that the budget deficit reached 30.24 billion lei, or 1.58% of GDP in the first two months of 2025, compared to 28.99 billion lei, or 1.64% of GDP in the same period in 2024.

- The Ciolacu Cabinet decides, at the proposal of the Financial Supervisory Authority, to extend the cap on RCA policies until June 30, 2025.

• March 28

- The Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) decides to purchase a modern multi-role corvette for the Romanian Navy, continue to provide increased military and economic support to Ukraine, and gradually increase the defense budget.

• March 31

- The gram of gold reaches the maximum price of the month: 460.4406 lei, according to the BNR.

- The BET index, of the 20 most liquid stocks on the BVB, depreciated by 0.04% in March, to 17,513 points, while the BET-BK index, the benchmark for the return of equity investment funds, decreased by 1.44%, to 3,254 points.

- Shares of private healthcare provider MedLife appreciated by 7.94% last month, the best performance in BET, without any obvious specific reasons.

- Sphera Franchise Group shares rose 5.54% last month, wine producer Purcari Wineries - 4.3%.

- BRD-Groupe Societe Generale shares rose 4.6%, Banca Transilvania shares stagnated.

- OMV Petrom shares fell 1.47%, Romgaz shares rose 1.69%.

- Hidroelectrica shares rose 3.88%, Nuclearelectrica shares fell 5.37%.

- Transelectrica shares fell 6.95%, TeraPlast shares fell 9%, One United Properties shares fell 9.1%, Antibiotice shares fell 9.47%.

- Logistics and freight company Transport Trade Services shares fell 19.3% - the biggest decline in the BET index.

- The BET-FI index, of former SIFs plus Fondul Proprietatea, fell 2.1% in March, to 60,649 points.

- FP shares appreciated by 3.22%, as the fund runs a buyback program.