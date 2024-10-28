Messi's salary, as much as the budget of some opposing teams

Versiunea în limba română

Lionel Messi continues to be extraordinarily well-paid even though he is no longer in his prime. Lionel Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, earns more than the salary of other teams in Major League Soccer. Thus, 22 teams have salary caps lower than the famous Argentine's, reports The Guardian. The Major League Soccer Players Association published the salary update, and Messi's base salary of $ 12 million and total remuneration of $ 20.4 million from Inter Miami, which also includes marketing bonuses, remained the same as in the initial list in May. These figures cover the amount Messi receives from his MLS contract, which runs until the 2025 season, including any marketing bonuses and agent fees. Neither additional agreements with the team or its affiliates, nor performance bonuses are taken into account. Messi receives a share of the league's Apple TV deal, which is estimated to net the Argentine around $50 million. Messi's team Miami tops the salary cap with a record $41.7 million, double that of all teams except Toronto ($31.8 million), Los Angeles FC ($22.1 million), LA Galaxy ($22 million) and Nashville ($21.9 million). Players from Cincinnati ($21m) and Houston ($20.5m) also totaled more than Messi. Montreal ($11.4m), Philadelphia ($13.8m) and Colorado ($14.4m) have among the lowest salaries. Messi's teammate Sergio Busquets is second in the league in salary, with $8.5m, and has $8.8m in total compensation. Lorenzo Insigne, from Toronto, has a salary of 7.5 million dollars and a total remuneration of 15.4 million dollars. Even if he does not excel in football, MLS is good at paying stars.