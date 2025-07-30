Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Microenterprises from Bucharest-Ilfov storm the ROP 2021-2027: funding requests of 800 million lei

George Marinescu
English Section / 30 iulie

Microenterprises from Bucharest-Ilfov storm the ROP 2021-2027: funding requests of 800 million lei

Versiunea în limba română

Financing microenterprises is an acute problem, if we take into account that only at the headquarters of the Bucharest-Ilfov Regional Development Agency (ADBRI) 960 requests for allocation of funds were received under priority 1 - Competitiveness through innovation, digitalization and dynamic enterprises - of the Regional Operational Program.

"The 960 funding applications submitted, of which 592 are micro-enterprises from Bucharest and 368 are economic agents from Ilfov County, concern projects worth a total of 799.95 million lei, which exceeds by 427.2% the allocation of 187.25 million lei received from Brussels for this priority of the ROP 2021-2027. Of the 960 applications, 330 have been evaluated so far, and most come from medical practices, especially dental practices, followed by micro-enterprises operating in the software industry, engineering, architecture and advertising. The applications will be evaluated until September, the month in which we will publish on our website (regiobucuresti-ilfov.ro) the projects that will be financed. Then there will be a period of appeals and possibly a discussion with officials from Brussels to supplement the initial allocation, if we find that among the 960 applications there are still projects that have a good score, that bring added value and that deserve to be financed. That is why I cannot estimate when the first contracts regarding this new priority of the ROP 2021-2027 for the Bucharest-Ilfov region will be signed, but we hope it will be as soon as possible”, said Simona Curpăn, Head of the Regional Promotion Service within ADRBI, yesterday, on the occasion of the press conference in which she presented the eight regional priorities for the 2021-2027 financing period.

The ADRBI representative also said that for the ROP 2021-2027 the Bucharest-Ilfov region has allocated 1.46 billion euros, on eight priorities: Competitiveness - through innovation, digitalization and dynamic enterprises, Digitalization of public institutions, Environmentally friendly region, High mobility, Accessibility, Modern educational infrastructure, Attractiveness and inclusiveness and Technical assistance. Unfortunately, the amounts allocated for most of the eight priorities are too small compared to the actual requests. For example, 66 applications were submitted for the energy efficiency of residential buildings, of which 61 are from Bucharest, the value of these projects being a total of 3.24 billion lei compared to the allocation of 485.15 million lei, i.e. 669.2% higher. The situation is the same for green spaces and green infrastructure projects. The 10 applications submitted for funding regarding projects with a total value of 320.4 million lei benefit from an allocation of only 111.98 million lei, i.e. 286.14% less than necessary.

Regarding the 11 county road rehabilitation projects submitted by the Ilfov County Council, their total value exceeds one billion lei, while the allocation from the ROP 2021-2027 is only 186.61 million lei, i.e. over 540% less than the amount necessary to finance the works.

So far, ADRBI has signed 63 financing contracts and wants to substantially increase this number by the end of 2025, so that, from the beginning of next year, the settlement of the amounts paid for the implementation of the respective projects can effectively begin.

We note that in all projects carried out under the ROP 2021-2027 in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, only 40% of the amount is allocated from European funds, the remaining 60% representing co-financing from the state budget, the budget of the administrative-territorial units or from the beneficiaries, because it is considered that the respective region is economically developed, compared to the other seven development regions in the country, and that it can thus afford a higher degree of co-financing unlike the respective areas.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

30 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 30 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

30 iulie
Ediţia din 30.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

29 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0751
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3838
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4448
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8533
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur468.8607

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb