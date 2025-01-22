Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Missed target in the "battle" with global warming

O.D.
English Section / 22 ianuarie

Missed target in the "battle" with global warming

Versiunea în limba română

The missing of some climate change targets is confirmed by several institutions. Global average temperatures have exceeded the internationally agreed 1.5 degrees Celsius target in the past two years, an EU monitor said, with the Earth recording its warmest year on record in 2024, while natural disasters have increased in frequency and intensity around the world, France24 reports. The past two years have on average exceeded a critical warming limit for the first time, with global temperatures rising "beyond anything modern humans have ever experienced," confirms the EU agency, which monitors temperatures. This does not mean that the internationally agreed 1.5°C warming threshold has been definitively exceeded, but the Copernicus Climate Change Service said it is coming dangerously close. The EU monitor has confirmed that 2024 was the hottest year on record, surpassing 2023 and extending a series of extreme temperatures that have fueled climate extremes across all continents. The UK Met Office predicts that 2025 will be among the top three warmest years on record. This excess heat is amplifying extreme weather events, and in 2024, countries from Spain to Kenya, the United States and Nepal were hit by disasters that caused damage estimated at more than $300 billion.

