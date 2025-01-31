Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Moscow, temperatures well above seasonal average

O.D.
English Section / 31 ianuarie

Moscow, temperatures well above seasonal average

Versiunea în limba română

Meteorologists announce that January 2025 is on track to become one of the warmest months in Moscow's history, with temperatures well above seasonal average. Records were broken earlier in the week, and on Wednesday the thermometers did not drop below 3.8°C, a value more suitable for April than for winter. Experts warn that climate change will continue to disrupt weather patterns, leading to new thermal extremes. Instead of the traditional thick layer of snow, only dirty patches of snow remained on the streets of Moscow, which is worrying some residents.

Climatologist Alexei Karnaukhov emphasizes that such records will become increasingly common due to global warming: "Warm years will become more common. Even if we are breaking records now, they will certainly not be the last. In 2020, there was no stable snow cover in the European part of Russia, and this year is not unique."

According to the Russian meteorological service, Moscow could record the second warmest January, after 2020.

