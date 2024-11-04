October in numbers

Versiunea în limba română

• October 1

- The BNR announces that, on September 30, 2024, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 65,778 million euros, compared to 63,187 million euros on August 31, 2024. The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Under the conditions of international price developments, its value was 7,855 million euros. Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) on September 30, 2024 were 73,663 million euros, compared to 70,775 million euros on August 31, 2024.

- The dollar - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.4857 lei, according to the BNR.

• October 4

- The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania decides to maintain the monetary policy interest rate at the level of 6.50% per year; maintaining the interest rate for the credit facility (Lombard) at 7.50% per annum and the interest rate for the deposit facility at 5.50% per annum; maintaining the current levels of the mandatory minimum reserve rates for liabilities in lei and in foreign currency of credit institutions.

- The Ministry of Finance launches the first issue of Samurai bonds totaling 33 billion yen, with firm purchase orders from investors amounting to 34.1 billion yen.

• October 7

- The financial evaluation agency Standard&Poor's (S&P) decides to maintain the rating related to Romania's government debt at BBB-/A3 level, with a stable outlook, for long- and short-term foreign currency debt.

- The Government approves the measures regarding the safety level in the operation of the national energy system.

- The Ministry of Finance is launching a new issue of TEZAUR government securities with maturities of 1.3 and 5 years, with annual interest rates of 5.85%, 6.60% and 7%, respectively.

• October 8

- Euro reaches the maximum exchange rate of the month against the leu: 4.9771 lei, according to BNR figures.

• October 9

- The gram of gold, quoted at the minimum level of the month: 381.7979 lei, according to the BNR.

• October 11

- The mandate of the new Administrative Council of the BNR comes into force for a period of five years.

• October 14

- The NBR announces that, in the period January-August 2024, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 17,858 million euros, compared to 13,830 million euros in the period January-August 2023. In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit more high by 2,634 million euros, the balance of services - a smaller surplus by 863 million euros, the balance of primary revenues - a larger deficit by 979 million euros, and the balance of secondary revenues - a larger surplus by 448 million euros.

• October 16

- The government approves the establishment of Carpatica Feroviar SA, a strategic company dedicated to railway transport.

- The government approves the financing of the training of the Ukrainian pilots who will operate the F-16 fighter jets.

• October 17

- Euro - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against the leu: 4.9720 lei, according to BNR data.

• October 23

- The BNR announces that the money supply in a broad sense (M3) recorded, at the end of September 2024, a balance of 698,237.5 million lei. This increased by 0.7% (0.3% in real terms) compared to August 2024, and compared to September 2023 it increased by 9% (4.2% in real terms).

- The dollar - at the highest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.6113 lei, according to the BNR.

• October 24

- The Fiscal Adjustment Plan is published so that the budget deficit returns to the maximum target of 3% of GDP established by European regulations.

- The franc reaches the maximum exchange rate of the month against our currency: 5.3222 lei, according to BNR data.

• October 25

- The Ministry of Public Finance announces that the budget deficit reached 96.24 billion lei (5.44% of GDP) in the first nine months of 2024, from 56.46 billion lei (3.52% of GDP) in the same period from 2023.

• October 30

- The gram of gold reaches the maximum price of the month: 410.6824 lei, according to the BNR.

• October 31

- The exchange rate of the Swiss franc reaches the lowest level of the month against our currency: 5.2850 lei, according to the BNR.

- The BET index, of the 20 most liquid securities from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) decreased by 1% in October, to 17,439 points, while the BET-BK, the yield benchmark of share funds, depreciated by 1.31%, to 3,260 points.

- The shares of the real estate developer One United Properties SA fell 10.4% in October, in a context marked by the Nordis scandal.

- Fondul Proprietatea securities depreciated by 10.2%, probably as a result of sales by institutional investors.

- The shares of the manufacturer of construction materials TeraPlast fell by 5.5%. The company announced the acquisition of 70% of Optiplast, the third largest producer of flexible packaging in Croatia, but reported a loss of seven million lei for the first nine months of the year.

- OMV Petrom shares appreciated by 1.4%, after the publication of the financial results.

- Hidroelectrica shares depreciated by 3.2%, the company reporting a 22% decrease in electricity production in the first three quarters.

- Transelectrica shares appreciated by 8%, after a 22% decrease in September, without relevant information to justify the recent appreciation.

- Shares of Sphera Franchise Group rose by 2.5%, continuing an upward trend that began in the second part of 2023.

- The shares of BRD - Groupe Societe Generale fell by 3.33%, as the bank reported an 11% decrease in profit for the first nine months of the year.

- The BET-FI index, of the former SIFs plus Fondul Proprietatea, had a decline of 0.6%, the smallest depreciation among the share baskets at BVB.