Offer: High Schools in Bucharest, presented online

Students preparing to enter high school education in the Capital now have an intuitive digital tool at their disposal to choose the right high school. It is the toe.hubproedus.ro platform, launched by the Bucharest City Hall, through PROEDUS, in partnership with the School Inspectorate of Bucharest (ISMB). The announcement was made by the acting mayor general, Stelian Bujduveanu, who emphasized the usefulness of the platform in the context of the high school enrollment period. Registration forms can be completed until July 21. "The City Hall of the Capital, through PROEDUS, in partnership with the School Inspectorate of Bucharest, provides the toe.hubproedus.ro platform - a useful and friendly tool, dedicated to students preparing to take the step towards high school,” Bujduveanu wrote on social networks.

• A digital guide for choosing a high school

The platform allows you to search for high schools in Bucharest by profile (real, human, vocational, etc.), admission average from previous years or geographical area. Students can explore virtual tours of educational institutions, compare options and save a personalized list of preferences. In addition to the high school offer, toe.hubproedus.ro also offers information about faculties in the Capital, giving students a broader view of their educational path.

• A real support for informed decisions

The platform supports students and parents in the context of an intense decision-making period, eliminating the need for travel and providing structured information in an accessible and friendly format. The initiative reflects an effort to digitize access to education and make the high school admission process transparent, encouraging realistic planning and early career orientation.