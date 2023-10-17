Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Party leader, general Ciucă admits he's ot prepared for politics

O.D.
English Section / 17 octombrie

Photo source: facebook/ Nicolae Ionel Ciucă

Versiunea în limba română

Honesty is often questioned in the realm of politics. That's why certain confessions by politicians are weighed on the electoral scale. The leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciucă, stated that he was never prepared to enter politics, just as he is not prepared now. Regarding his term as prime minister, he emphasized that he is not ashamed of it. The PNL president declared on a TV show that the greatest honor he has had was serving as Chief of the General Staff of the Army: "I have to admit that I was never prepared to enter politics, just as I am not now. I can say that I am not a typical politician. I am who I am, and I don't want to be a typical politician." He explained that he was encouraged to enter politics because he could serve his country: "Perhaps I'm old-fashioned when it comes from the president; you can't refuse, you have to respond to such a request." Ciucă stated that he doesn't regret accepting the role of prime minister: "I did what I believed was necessary for the country to overcome a succession and overlapping of crises. It was a term I am not ashamed of. What I regret is that I had to sacrifice time spent with my parents."

Nicolae Ciucă also discussed loyalty and his relationship with President Iohannis: "Loyalty is a characteristic of my military profile, and when it was necessary, Mr. President knew how to sacrifice his political profile for the good of the country. (...) When I had arguments, I discussed them with him. Returning the arms for a military person is an act of the lowest kind. A military person (...) any leader, must take over what their predecessors have done and carry things forward, build. (...) There is no question of returning the arms. It is unacceptable for a military person." Ciucă also mentioned that PNL has the power and the necessary candidates to win the presidential elections, and this determination exists within the PNL.

The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

