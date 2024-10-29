Racism in sport: a tough problem to solve

Versiunea în limba română

Sport is a field that brings people together, offering the opportunity to overcome cultural barriers and unite diverse communities. However, racism remains a major problem, often visible globally in many popular sports, affecting both players and fans. While significant progress has been made in combating this phenomenon, there are still many challenges that need to be overcome to completely eliminate racism from sport. Racism in sport manifests itself in various forms, from verbal abuse and discriminatory behavior in the stands, to stereotypes and institutional prejudices within sports organizations. A common example is the racist behavior of some fans, who use offensive chants or offensive gestures to intimidate players of color or other ethnicities. In addition, sometimes even athletes face discrimination within their teams or from officials. These manifestations not only directly affect the athletes involved, but also contribute to the perpetuation of racial stereotypes and discrimination within the wider society.

• Spanish football continues to struggle with hate speech

Real Madrid has condemned the racist behaviour of some of its supporters towards Barcelona players Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde during Saturday's El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu. "Real Madrid strongly condemns any type of racist, xenophobic or violent behaviour in football and sport and deeply regrets the insults hurled by some fans in a corner of the stadium yesterday (Saturday) evening," the Spanish club wrote in response to videos circulating on social media in which Real fans can be heard chanting racist insults at the two Spanish internationals.

The reigning Spanish champions say they have "opened an investigation to locate and identify the perpetrators of these deplorable and vile insults, in order to take the appropriate disciplinary and legal measures". Despite measures taken by La Liga and increasingly severe sanctions imposed by clubs and authorities, Spanish football is still unable to rid itself of racism in its stadiums. A figurehead in the fight against racism, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has been a target since his arrival in Spain in 2018. Although several legal proceedings have been launched, only some of these incidents have resulted in sanctions. Last week, four people involved in a campaign targeting the Brazil international ahead of the Madrid derby between Real and Atletico on September 29 were arrested for inciting hatred after they asked Colchoneros fans to come to the match wearing masks so they could insult him without being identified. In June 2023, Spanish authorities banned four Atletico ultras fans from entering stadiums for two years after they were accused of hanging a Vinicius Jr. mannequin from a bridge in the Spanish capital. Criminal proceedings against them are still ongoing. On September 26, a fan of Spanish club Mallorca was also sentenced to 12 months in prison and a three-year stadium ban for racist insults directed at Real Madrid star and former Villarreal player Samuel Chukwueze.

• Impact on athletes

Racism can have a devastating impact on athletes, affecting their self-esteem, performance and even mental health. Many successful athletes, regardless of their discipline, have spoken out about their traumatic experiences with racism, highlighting that it can create additional pressure that affects their concentration and motivation. Furthermore, persistent racism can lead athletes to withdraw from competitions or even their sporting careers, which is a significant loss for both sport and society.

Over the years, there have been numerous incidents of racism in sport that have captured the public's attention. In football, a popular global sport, cases of racist behaviour by fans are common, especially at international matches. For example, famous players have been the target of racist abuse, leading to media scandals and condemnation from international sports organisations such as FIFA and UEFA.

In other sports, such as basketball or tennis, world-renowned athletes have spoken out about their experiences with racism and how it has affected their careers. Some sports competitions and leagues have had to take drastic measures against the guilty teams or fans, introducing financial sanctions or banning them from matches.

• Measures and Initiatives

To combat racism in sport, many sports organizations and leagues have begun to take concrete measures. Global campaigns, especially m "Say No to Racism" or "Black Lives Matter", have raised awareness of the problem of racism in sport and encouraged fans, athletes and officials to take a stand against discriminatory behaviour. Various teams and federations have also introduced strict policies to combat racism, such as harsher penalties for racist behaviour or the implementation of educational programmes for players and supporters. However, the problem of racism in sport cannot be solved by sanctions alone. A collective effort is needed to change mentalities and to encourage inclusion and respect for diversity within sport. Change starts with each of us. Athletes, coaches, fans and sports organisations have essential roles in combating racism. Education and awareness are crucial steps, and the implementation of training programmes and awareness campaigns can significantly contribute to reducing racist behaviour. In addition, the active involvement of athletes in anti-racism campaigns and the creation of a supportive environment for those who are victims of discrimination are essential to changing perceptions.