The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, announced that the institution he leads has allocated a "record budget" of over 400 million lei for the restoration and preservation of cultural heritage, the funds targeting essential projects, such as memorial houses, open-air museums, religious buildings , train stations. According to the minister: "We completed the legal framework of the "Historical Monuments Stamp" funding call to include additional budget allocations, which allowed us to allocate a record budget of over 400 million lei for the restoration and preservation of cultural heritage. ..) These projects represent a solid commitment for Romania: we restore, preserve and capitalize on the national heritage. We continue to transform the vision into reality, making sure that the Romanian cultural heritage remains a symbol of our identity and traditions!". According to the minister, 87,950,000 lei will be allocated for the "Memorial Houses" sub-program, dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the houses of the great personalities of Romanian culture, with a submission deadline of September 9, 85,250,000 lei - for the "Buildings of worship" sub-program, including churches, essential for the identity and spiritual heritage of our communities, with a submission deadline of September 16, and 82,500,000 lei for the "Outdoor Museums" subprogram, which supports the development of open-air museums and the involvement of local craftsmen, with a deadline of submission August 21. Another 110,000,000 lei will be allocated for the "Restoration" sub-program, dedicated to the restoration and conservation of historical buildings, with a submission deadline of September 23, and 83,250,000 lei - for the "Stations" sub-program, which will be launched soon and aims to preserve and the revitalization of the railway infrastructure, key elements of our national heritage.
Record budget for the restoration and preservation of cultural heritage
O.D.
English Section / 13 august
