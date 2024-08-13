Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Record budget for the restoration and preservation of cultural heritage

O.D.
English Section / 13 august

Photo source: facebook / Raluca Turcan

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, announced that the institution he leads has allocated a "record budget" of over 400 million lei for the restoration and preservation of cultural heritage, the funds targeting essential projects, such as memorial houses, open-air museums, religious buildings , train stations. According to the minister: "We completed the legal framework of the "Historical Monuments Stamp" funding call to include additional budget allocations, which allowed us to allocate a record budget of over 400 million lei for the restoration and preservation of cultural heritage. ..) These projects represent a solid commitment for Romania: we restore, preserve and capitalize on the national heritage. We continue to transform the vision into reality, making sure that the Romanian cultural heritage remains a symbol of our identity and traditions!". According to the minister, 87,950,000 lei will be allocated for the "Memorial Houses" sub-program, dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the houses of the great personalities of Romanian culture, with a submission deadline of September 9, 85,250,000 lei - for the "Buildings of worship" sub-program, including churches, essential for the identity and spiritual heritage of our communities, with a submission deadline of September 16, and 82,500,000 lei for the "Outdoor Museums" subprogram, which supports the development of open-air museums and the involvement of local craftsmen, with a deadline of submission August 21. Another 110,000,000 lei will be allocated for the "Restoration" sub-program, dedicated to the restoration and conservation of historical buildings, with a submission deadline of September 23, and 83,250,000 lei - for the "Stations" sub-program, which will be launched soon and aims to preserve and the revitalization of the railway infrastructure, key elements of our national heritage.

Reader's Opinion

