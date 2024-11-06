Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Romanian cinema is being promoted in the USA

O.D.
English Section / 6 noiembrie

The largest event to promote national cinema in North America will take place from November 7-10, at Landmark's E Street Cinema, under the title "New Romanian Perspectives". The festival will open with the award-winning film "Where the Elephants Go", directed by Cătălin Rotaru and Gabi Virginia Şarga, and will end with "Three Kilometers to the End of the World", directed by Emanuel Pârvu, Romania's proposal for the Oscar Awards 2025, in the category " The best international feature film". (Photo source: Facebook/ Three kilometers to the end of the world)

Versiunea în limba română

Romanian cinema, which enjoys international acclaim, is being promoted intensively in the USA. The fifth edition of the Romanian Film Festival in Washington, the largest event promoting national cinema held in North America, will take place from November 7 to 10 at Landmark's E Street Cinema, one of the most famous cinemas in the American capital. Under the title "New Romanian Perspectives", the event proposes six exceptional recent Romanian films, with screenings attended by guests, actors and directors from Romania, who will answer questions from the audience, during discussions moderated by film critic Mihai Fulger, the festival's curator, informs the Romanian Embassy in the USA. Romanian Ambassador to Washington, Andrei Muraru, stated: "The Film Festival reaffirms its value this year as the most important Romanian cultural cinema event in the United States, presenting the creative diversity of a cinema that has become a force in the international art circuit. It is also the perfect opportunity to celebrate the Romania-USA Partnership, whose cultural dimension, as this event demonstrates, remains full of dynamism, creativity and diversity." The festival opens with the award-winning film "Where the Elephants Go", directed by Cătălin Rotaru and Gabi Virginia Şarga, and closes with "Three Miles to the End of the World", directed by Emanuel Pârvu, Romania's proposal for the 2025 Oscars, in the "Best International Feature Film" category. It also proposes four other films with a strong impact on the audience: "The Big Week", directed by Andrei Cohn; "Warboy", directed by Marian Crişan; "HORIA", directed by Ana-Maria Comănescu and "Twst: Things We Said Today", directed by Andrei Ujică.

Organized by the Romanian Embassy in Washington and the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, the festival is part of a broad cultural program dedicated this year to the 20th anniversary of Romania's accession to NATO.

