Study: Chewing gum releases hundreds of microplastic particles into the body

A recent study presented at the American Chemical Society shows that chewing gum can release hundreds of microplastic particles into the mouth. Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) analyzed the chemical composition of a doctoral student's saliva after she chewed several different brands of gum, discovering a significant amount of microplastics released within the first few minutes.

• Microplastics, ubiquitous in the environment and the human body

Microplastics, particles with a diameter of less than 5 mm, are already detected in air, water, food, textiles and packaging. People inhale them, consume them or come into contact with them through their skin, and these particles have been identified in essential organs such as the lungs, kidneys, blood and even the brain. Although the exact impact on human health is not yet fully known, researchers are raising alarm bells about the increasing presence of these particles in the body. "I don't want to scare people," said Sanjay Mohanty, the lead author of the study, emphasizing that there is currently no direct evidence of negative health effects.

• Chewing gum - an unexpected source of microplastics

The study found that a single gram of chewing gum can release an average of 100 microplastic particles, with some brands even reaching over 600 particles. Since the average weight of a piece of gum is 1.5 grams, people who chew about 180 pieces a year could ingest about 30,000 plastic particles. Even so, this amount is considered relatively small compared to other sources of microplastics. For example, a liter of bottled water can contain an average of 240,000 microplastic particles, according to previous studies.

• Unknown ingredients and insufficient labeling

Synthetic chewing gum, the most widely sold type in supermarkets, contains petroleum-based polymers to achieve its specific texture. However, the packaging does not clearly mention the presence of plastic, using vague wording such as "gum-based". Surprisingly, researchers also found microplastics in chewing gums considered "natural", which use plant-based polymers. Almost all of the particles were released within the first 8 minutes of chewing. British researcher David Jones, who was not involved in the study, believes that manufacturers should be required to clearly state the ingredients used. He was surprised to find that the gum also contained types of plastic that were not known to be part of the composition, suggesting that they could have come from other sources, such as water previously consumed by the tested doctoral student.

• Environmental impact

In addition to the possible health effects, chewing gum also contributes to plastic pollution. Lisa Lowe, co-author of the study, points out that many people throw their gum on the sidewalk, which worsens the problem of plastic waste. Despite these findings, the world's largest chewing gum manufacturer, Wrigley, did not provide an official response to the press request. Although chewing gum is not the largest source of microplastics for the body, the study highlights a little-known problem: constant and involuntary exposure to these particles, including through seemingly harmless products. Researchers believe that transparency regarding the ingredients and composition of chewing gum should be a priority for manufacturers, and consumers should be more aware of what they are putting into their bodies.