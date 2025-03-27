Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Study: Chewing gum releases hundreds of microplastic particles into the body

O.D.
English Section / 27 martie

Study: Chewing gum releases hundreds of microplastic particles into the body

A recent study presented at the American Chemical Society shows that chewing gum can release hundreds of microplastic particles into the mouth. Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) analyzed the chemical composition of a doctoral student's saliva after she chewed several different brands of gum, discovering a significant amount of microplastics released within the first few minutes.

Microplastics, ubiquitous in the environment and the human body

Microplastics, particles with a diameter of less than 5 mm, are already detected in air, water, food, textiles and packaging. People inhale them, consume them or come into contact with them through their skin, and these particles have been identified in essential organs such as the lungs, kidneys, blood and even the brain. Although the exact impact on human health is not yet fully known, researchers are raising alarm bells about the increasing presence of these particles in the body. "I don't want to scare people," said Sanjay Mohanty, the lead author of the study, emphasizing that there is currently no direct evidence of negative health effects.

Chewing gum - an unexpected source of microplastics

The study found that a single gram of chewing gum can release an average of 100 microplastic particles, with some brands even reaching over 600 particles. Since the average weight of a piece of gum is 1.5 grams, people who chew about 180 pieces a year could ingest about 30,000 plastic particles. Even so, this amount is considered relatively small compared to other sources of microplastics. For example, a liter of bottled water can contain an average of 240,000 microplastic particles, according to previous studies.

Unknown ingredients and insufficient labeling

Synthetic chewing gum, the most widely sold type in supermarkets, contains petroleum-based polymers to achieve its specific texture. However, the packaging does not clearly mention the presence of plastic, using vague wording such as "gum-based". Surprisingly, researchers also found microplastics in chewing gums considered "natural", which use plant-based polymers. Almost all of the particles were released within the first 8 minutes of chewing. British researcher David Jones, who was not involved in the study, believes that manufacturers should be required to clearly state the ingredients used. He was surprised to find that the gum also contained types of plastic that were not known to be part of the composition, suggesting that they could have come from other sources, such as water previously consumed by the tested doctoral student.

Environmental impact

In addition to the possible health effects, chewing gum also contributes to plastic pollution. Lisa Lowe, co-author of the study, points out that many people throw their gum on the sidewalk, which worsens the problem of plastic waste. Despite these findings, the world's largest chewing gum manufacturer, Wrigley, did not provide an official response to the press request. Although chewing gum is not the largest source of microplastics for the body, the study highlights a little-known problem: constant and involuntary exposure to these particles, including through seemingly harmless products. Researchers believe that transparency regarding the ingredients and composition of chewing gum should be a priority for manufacturers, and consumers should be more aware of what they are putting into their bodies.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

27 martie
Ediţia din 27.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9761
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6113
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2163
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9508
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur448.2116

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
pptt.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb