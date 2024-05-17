Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Study on the impact of soccer players in competitions: Florinel Coman, in the first place

O.D.
English Section / 17 mai

Conducted on the basis of six game parameters, ground defense, pass distribution, takeover, chance creation, finishing and aerial play, the study places Coman first, with a coefficient of 63.8 (finishing), (Source photo: facebook / NationalaRomanieiOfficial)

Conducted on the basis of six game parameters, ground defense, pass distribution, takeover, chance creation, finishing and aerial play, the study places Coman first, with a coefficient of 63.8 (finishing), (Source photo: facebook / NationalaRomanieiOfficial)

Versiunea în limba română

Football has become a big industry that "moves" a lot of money. That is precisely why the phenomenon is studied in the smallest details, so that every penny can be invested with as few risks as possible. Attention is focused on footballers, who are closely monitored. Florinel Coman and Darius Olaru, who recently won the title with FCSB, are the players with the greatest impact in the Romanian Super League this season, according to a study published by the CIES (International Center for Sports Studies) Football Observatory, based in Neuchâtel (Switzerland). Made on the basis of six game parameters, defense on the ground, distribution of passes, takeover, creation of opportunities, finishing and aerial play, the study places Coman in first place, with a coefficient of 63.8 (finishing), and on Olaru in second place, with 63.2 (opportunity creation). Alexandru Mitriţă (Universitatea Craiova) is third in the hierarchy of coefficients in the first league of our country, with 60.7, when creating chances. In the top 10 there are no less than five players from CFR Cluj, Otele (4), Tachtsidis (5), Bîrligea (7), Muhar (8) and Deac (10), Craiova University also has Bancu (6 ), and Farul has only one representative, Louis Munteanu (9) as follows: 63.8 Florinel Coman (FCSB/wing) - 2,592 minutes - completion; 63.2 Darius Olaru (FCSB/defensive midfielder) - 3,018 minutes - creating opportunities; 60.7 Alexandru Mitriţă (Universitatea Craiova/wing) - 2,871 minutes - creating opportunities

59.0; Philip Otele (CFR Cluj/wing) - 2,756 minutes - takeover; 57.4 Panagiotis Tachtsidis (CFR Cluj/defensive midfielder) - 2,383 minutes - distribution; 57.2 Nicuşor Bancu (Universitatea Craiova/fullback) - 3,053 minutes - creating opportunities; 55.5 Daniel Bîrligea (CFR Cluj/central forward) - 2,447 minutes - completion; 53.8 Karlo Muhar (CFR Cluj/defensive midfielder) - 3,279 minutes - distribution; 53.8 Louis Munteanu (Farul Constanţa/central forward) - 2,667 minutes - completion; 53.4 Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj/wing) - 1,991 minutes - creating opportunities.

In the general ranking, which takes into account 54 leagues, most of them European, the first place is occupied by the Spaniard Rodri (Manchester City), followed by the Swiss Granit Xhaka, one of the artisans of the exceptional season of the new Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen, and Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard (Arsenal). City has three representatives in the top 10, Leverkusen two, Arsenal two, Real Madrid two, and Liverpool one. The first positions in the top achieved for the 54 national leagues include the following: 98.5 Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/defensive midfielder) - 2,757 minutes - distribution; 92.3 Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen/defensive midfielder) - 2,808 minutes - distribution 89.9; Martin Odegaard (Arsenal/defensive midfielder) - 3,014 minutes - creating chances; 89.2 Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen/attacking midfielder) - 2,355 minutes - creating opportunities; 89.0 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/defensive midfielder) - 1,970 minutes - distribution; 87.9 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/attacking midfielder) - 2,144 minutes - completion; 85.0; Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool FC/defensive midfielder) - 2,541 minutes - defense on the ground; 84.2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/wing) - 2,937 minutes - completion; 83.9 Ruben Dias (Manchester City/central defender) - 2,377 minutes - distribution; 83.7 Phil Foden (Manchester City/Wing) - 2,688 minutes - completion.

Some of these footballers will be able to be seen in action at EURO 2024.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

17 mai
Ediţia din 17.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9756
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5772
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0733
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7994
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur351.0005

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
ccib.ro
tophotelconference.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb