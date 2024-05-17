Study on the impact of soccer players in competitions: Florinel Coman, in the first place

Versiunea în limba română

Football has become a big industry that "moves" a lot of money. That is precisely why the phenomenon is studied in the smallest details, so that every penny can be invested with as few risks as possible. Attention is focused on footballers, who are closely monitored. Florinel Coman and Darius Olaru, who recently won the title with FCSB, are the players with the greatest impact in the Romanian Super League this season, according to a study published by the CIES (International Center for Sports Studies) Football Observatory, based in Neuchâtel (Switzerland). Made on the basis of six game parameters, defense on the ground, distribution of passes, takeover, creation of opportunities, finishing and aerial play, the study places Coman in first place, with a coefficient of 63.8 (finishing), and on Olaru in second place, with 63.2 (opportunity creation). Alexandru Mitriţă (Universitatea Craiova) is third in the hierarchy of coefficients in the first league of our country, with 60.7, when creating chances. In the top 10 there are no less than five players from CFR Cluj, Otele (4), Tachtsidis (5), Bîrligea (7), Muhar (8) and Deac (10), Craiova University also has Bancu (6 ), and Farul has only one representative, Louis Munteanu (9) as follows: 63.8 Florinel Coman (FCSB/wing) - 2,592 minutes - completion; 63.2 Darius Olaru (FCSB/defensive midfielder) - 3,018 minutes - creating opportunities; 60.7 Alexandru Mitriţă (Universitatea Craiova/wing) - 2,871 minutes - creating opportunities

59.0; Philip Otele (CFR Cluj/wing) - 2,756 minutes - takeover; 57.4 Panagiotis Tachtsidis (CFR Cluj/defensive midfielder) - 2,383 minutes - distribution; 57.2 Nicuşor Bancu (Universitatea Craiova/fullback) - 3,053 minutes - creating opportunities; 55.5 Daniel Bîrligea (CFR Cluj/central forward) - 2,447 minutes - completion; 53.8 Karlo Muhar (CFR Cluj/defensive midfielder) - 3,279 minutes - distribution; 53.8 Louis Munteanu (Farul Constanţa/central forward) - 2,667 minutes - completion; 53.4 Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj/wing) - 1,991 minutes - creating opportunities.

In the general ranking, which takes into account 54 leagues, most of them European, the first place is occupied by the Spaniard Rodri (Manchester City), followed by the Swiss Granit Xhaka, one of the artisans of the exceptional season of the new Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen, and Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard (Arsenal). City has three representatives in the top 10, Leverkusen two, Arsenal two, Real Madrid two, and Liverpool one. The first positions in the top achieved for the 54 national leagues include the following: 98.5 Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/defensive midfielder) - 2,757 minutes - distribution; 92.3 Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen/defensive midfielder) - 2,808 minutes - distribution 89.9; Martin Odegaard (Arsenal/defensive midfielder) - 3,014 minutes - creating chances; 89.2 Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen/attacking midfielder) - 2,355 minutes - creating opportunities; 89.0 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/defensive midfielder) - 1,970 minutes - distribution; 87.9 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/attacking midfielder) - 2,144 minutes - completion; 85.0; Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool FC/defensive midfielder) - 2,541 minutes - defense on the ground; 84.2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/wing) - 2,937 minutes - completion; 83.9 Ruben Dias (Manchester City/central defender) - 2,377 minutes - distribution; 83.7 Phil Foden (Manchester City/Wing) - 2,688 minutes - completion.

Some of these footballers will be able to be seen in action at EURO 2024.