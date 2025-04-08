Ten Titans of International Chess Come to Bucharest

Versiunea în limba română

This spring, from May 5 to 17, the capital will once again become the center of the international chess universe. According to the tournament organizers, the Romanian leg of the prestigious Grand Chess Tour will bring to the public, 10 of the most valuable Grand Masters of the moment, in an exceptional confrontation hosted by the Grand Hotel Bucharest.

• Romania, represented by Bogdan-Daniel Deac

The only Romanian present in the competition is Bogdan-Daniel Deac, 23 years old, national number 1 and world number 36, with a FIDE rating of 2692. Deac is considered a phenomenon of Romanian chess, having become a Grand Master at just 14 years old. He is the winner of the Reykjavik Open 2024 and is participating in the Superbet Chess Classic for the fifth time. In addition to the tournament in Romania, Deac will also compete in the Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland, receiving a wildcard from the organizers. Romania will thus also be represented on the international circuit by David Gavrilescu.

• Fabiano Caruana returns to Bucharest

Fabiano Caruana (USA, 32 years old), the world number 4 and winner of the Grand Chess Tour 2023, returns to Bucharest after winning last year's edition. With a rating of 2783, Caruana is one of the most consistent players in the international elite, a former finalist of the World Championship in 2018 and four-time champion of the United States.

• World champion Dommaraju Gukesh comes to Romania

Dommaraju Gukesh, the young Indian phenomenon aged 18, will participate in the Romanian leg. The current world champion and world number 3 (FIDE rating 2787), Gukesh is the youngest player in history to win the ultimate title, after his victory over Ding Liren in December 2024. His success at the 2024 Budapest Olympics confirmed the spectacular rise of Indian chess.

• The new generation: Abdusattorov, Firouzja and Praggnanandhaa

Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan, 20) is ranked 6th in the world, with a rating of 2773. The 2021 World Rapid Champion, Abdusattorov is one of the most respected young Grandmasters on the circuit. Alireza Firouzja (France, 21) is a two-time Grand Chess Tour winner (2022, 2024). With a rating of 2757, Firouzja is known for his aggressive style and for being the youngest player to surpass 2800 Elo. India also brings a rising star: Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu (18), ranked 8th in the world, fresh from winning the Tata Steel Masters 2025 and performing at the Budapest Olympics.

• Active legends: So, Aronian, Duda and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Wesley So (USA, ranked 12th in the world) and Levon Aronian (USA, ranked 13th) complete the impressive record of the tournament. So is a former Fischer Random World Champion and three-time US Champion, while Aronian, a former world number 2, impresses with his creativity and longevity at the top of the hierarchy. Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland, ranked 17th in the world), champion of the 2021 FIDE World Cup, is one of the most solid European players. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France, ranked 23rd in the world), famous for his complex opening repertoire and offensive style, will also compete.

• Total prize money of $1.6 million

The 2025 Grand Chess Tour offers a total prize money of $1.6 million, of which $350,000 is allocated for the classic tournaments. At the end of the season, the top four players in the general standings will participate in a special elimination round, with a bonus of $350,000. The event is organized by the Superbet Foundation in partnership with the Saint Louis Chess Club and the Romanian Chess Federation, and the games will take place in the Sala Ronda of the Grand Hotel Bucharest. The Grand Chess Tour is considered one of the most important international chess circuits, being supported by the legendary Garry Kasparov, who contributed to the consolidation of this global project.