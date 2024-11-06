Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The FBI, at the center of fake news related to the initiation of investigations into election fraud

G.M.
English Section / 6 noiembrie

FBI Election Monitoring Center (Photo source: https://www.fbi.gov/)

FBI Election Monitoring Center (Photo source: https://www.fbi.gov/)

Versiunea în limba română

FBI officials warned yesterday that several videos, which they attribute to a Russian propaganda operation, contain false information, in which they say that the institution has opened several investigations into fraud in the US presidential election, NBC News said, citing a statement from presser.

It is the fifth warning issued by the FBI in recent days, according to the source cited, in which federal agents draw the attention of citizens to misleading videos related to so-called election fraud, images posted on the X network.

Two of those videos, which use official FBI footage, were posted on the X network. One said the FBI warned of potential terrorist activity on Election Day. The representatives of the institution showed that following this post, the respective account was suspended. The second video falsely claims that law enforcement officials are investigating a scheme to rig the votes of prisoners in some US states, the source said.

Darren Linvill, a disinformation researcher at Clemson University, and Brian Liston, an analyst at the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, told NBC News that both videos are part of the Russian "Doppelganger" propaganda operation, which is sanctioned by the Treasury Department.

