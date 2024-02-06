The Minister of Education supports digital assessment

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, states that the digitized evaluation does not influence either the types of subjects, the scale, or the children's working time, specifying that the only difference is that the work will be automatically classified, when it is scanned, in the presence of the students.

"The digitized assessment does not influence the types of subjects, nor the scale, nor the children's working time - these are the ones they are already familiar with. The only difference, for the students, is that the work will no longer be secret from them or the assistant teachers through gluing the labels, because it will be classified automatically, when it is scanned, in the presence of the students", noted Deca. The minister recalled that he announced last summer that the digitized assessment would be generalized: "I know that the change can be viewed with reluctance, but the piloting of the digitized assessment for two consecutive years, then its extension to the baccalaureate last fall for all candidates, showed us that this change clearly means progress - one that we need. My colleagues at the Ministry of Education have gathered the main benefits as well as the most frequently asked questions and answers about the process, particularly to clarify issues that may be of concern children or parents".

Eighth grade students took the Romanian language exam yesterday as part of the National Assessment simulation, according to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education. Today, they will take the Mathematics exam, and the students from the national minorities will participate, on Wednesday, in the Mother Language and Literature exam.

The minister spoke about the scale of the simulation: "Approximately 24,000 assistant teachers, almost 6,000 teacher evaluators in Romanian and the same number in mathematics, almost 500 in the mother tongue will be involved in the simulation tests. The organizing commissions at the level of each of the more than 3,700 exam centers are added.

This is the extent of the simulation. I thank everyone involved in conducting the tests, especially now that we are generalizing the digitized assessment for the simulation of the national exam with the largest number of candidates of all national exams"! The results will be announced on February 23. The works will be evaluated digitized.