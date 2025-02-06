Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Thousands evacuated as series of earthquakes hits Santorini

O.D.
English Section / 6 februarie

Thousands evacuated as series of earthquakes hits Santorini

Versiunea în limba română

A series of frequent and strong earthquakes has forced thousands of people to flee the Greek island of Santorini in recent days. Seismologists are surprised by the intensity and duration of the phenomenon, and local authorities have taken measures to ensure the safety of residents.

Massive evacuations from the island

In the past 48 hours, more than 7,000 people have left Santorini due to the continuous earthquakes. Ferries have transported 5,755 passengers to other islands, and Aegean Airlines has operated 9 flights to Athens, including 5 additional ones, evacuating 1,294 people. Authorities have decided to close schools in Santorini, as well as on the neighboring islands of Ios, Amorgos and Anafi, at least until Friday, due to the risks associated with earthquakes.

Repeated earthquakes and risks to the population

The seismic activity began last Friday and continues without interruption. In an area of approximately 1,000 km², 750 earthquakes were recorded between January 24 and February 4. More than half of them had a magnitude of over 3, and on Tuesday morning a 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). Experts warn that this activity could last for days or even weeks, and the population has been advised to avoid coastal areas and gatherings in closed spaces, due to the risk of landslides.

A region prone to earthquakes

Greece is one of the most seismically active countries in Europe, being located at the intersection of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates. Santorini was formed by a massive volcanic eruption around 1600 BC, and its last eruption was in 1950. The island is home to about 15,500 people, along with many seasonal tourism workers, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any tragedies.

