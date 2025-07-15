Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Torrential rains, floods, chaos in transport in Catalonia

O.D.
English Section / 15 iulie

Torrential rains, floods, chaos in transport in Catalonia

Versiunea în limba română

Northeast Spain, especially the Catalonia region, was hit at the end of the week by torrential rains of extreme intensity, which led to flooding, disruptions to rail traffic and significant material damage, reports AFP.

Red alert and over 100 l/m2 in a few hours

The meteorological agency Aemet issued a red alert for a large part of Catalonia, after in some areas over 100 liters of water fell per square meter in just a few hours. These extreme precipitations quickly led to water accumulations and flooding in several localities, affecting even essential infrastructure.

Barcelona hospital paralyzed by power outage

A hospital in Barcelona has been hit hard by the rain: it suffered a power outage, prompting authorities to halt admissions, a decision that has added to the strain on the health system. At Barcelona airport, a transatlantic flight to the United States was forced to turn back after hail damaged the nose of the plane, according to air traffic controllers. The incident highlights the severity of the weather phenomena, which have also affected aviation.

Rail traffic completely suspended in Catalonia

Railway company Renfe has suspended all types of trains, from regional and commuter trains to high-speed trains, for several hours. Catalonia has been completely isolated by rail, causing chaos in public transport and major inconvenience for passengers. More than 70 people have received medical attention, but no serious cases have been recorded, according to authorities. The red alert was lifted after about two hours, but the effects of the rain continued to be felt throughout the region.

Aragon and the Valencian Community were also severely affected by the same unstable air mass, requiring the intervention of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) for field support. This series of storms is reminiscent of the catastrophe at the end of October, when torrential rains caused 227 deaths. At that time, local authorities were heavily criticized for their lack of preparation and response - an aspect that is once again hanging over the responsible institutions, faced with an increasingly unpredictable climate.

The episode in Spain highlights the vulnerability of urban and health infrastructures to extreme phenomena, whose seasonal nature is increasingly less predictable. Climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of these events, forcing authorities to rethink their prevention and intervention strategies.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

15 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 15 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei

Ziarul BURSA

15 iulie
Ediţia din 15.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0795
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3468
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4530
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8584
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur470.5238

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
industrylink.eu
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb