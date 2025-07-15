Torrential rains, floods, chaos in transport in Catalonia

Versiunea în limba română

Northeast Spain, especially the Catalonia region, was hit at the end of the week by torrential rains of extreme intensity, which led to flooding, disruptions to rail traffic and significant material damage, reports AFP.

• Red alert and over 100 l/m2 in a few hours

The meteorological agency Aemet issued a red alert for a large part of Catalonia, after in some areas over 100 liters of water fell per square meter in just a few hours. These extreme precipitations quickly led to water accumulations and flooding in several localities, affecting even essential infrastructure.

• Barcelona hospital paralyzed by power outage

A hospital in Barcelona has been hit hard by the rain: it suffered a power outage, prompting authorities to halt admissions, a decision that has added to the strain on the health system. At Barcelona airport, a transatlantic flight to the United States was forced to turn back after hail damaged the nose of the plane, according to air traffic controllers. The incident highlights the severity of the weather phenomena, which have also affected aviation.

• Rail traffic completely suspended in Catalonia

Railway company Renfe has suspended all types of trains, from regional and commuter trains to high-speed trains, for several hours. Catalonia has been completely isolated by rail, causing chaos in public transport and major inconvenience for passengers. More than 70 people have received medical attention, but no serious cases have been recorded, according to authorities. The red alert was lifted after about two hours, but the effects of the rain continued to be felt throughout the region.

Aragon and the Valencian Community were also severely affected by the same unstable air mass, requiring the intervention of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) for field support. This series of storms is reminiscent of the catastrophe at the end of October, when torrential rains caused 227 deaths. At that time, local authorities were heavily criticized for their lack of preparation and response - an aspect that is once again hanging over the responsible institutions, faced with an increasingly unpredictable climate.

The episode in Spain highlights the vulnerability of urban and health infrastructures to extreme phenomena, whose seasonal nature is increasingly less predictable. Climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of these events, forcing authorities to rethink their prevention and intervention strategies.