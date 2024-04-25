Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Trade unionists will not participate in the European Night of Museums

O.D.
English Section / 25 aprilie

Trade unionists will not participate in the European Night of Museums

The National Federation of Trade Unions in Culture and Media CulturMedia announced that its members will not participate in the European Night of Museums due to the "procrastination" of the promised measures and appealed to the National Network of Museums in Romania and the Association of Museum Managers to stand in solidarity with the demands of the employees suspending this year's edition of the event. According to the organization: "The National Federation of Trade Unions in Culture and Press CulturMedia and the National Confederation of Trade Unions Cartel Alfa informs the members that the Emergency Ordinance aimed at remedying the moral and salary discrimination to which the employees of the public museums and libraries were subjected was not adopted in accordance with the agreement reached as a result of the negotiations with the representatives of the Ministry of Culture and the Government. We believe that the promised and unhonored normative act shows the image of a minister who cannot fight for a just material and moral reparation, for a professional sector that is ignored, forgotten and minimized by all governments, despite the complexity, strategic importance and public utility of the field". The Federation urges solidarity, inviting all museum and library workers to participate in a protest organized on May 18 in Victoriei Square: "Consequently, the National Federation of Culture and Media Trade Unions CulturMedia announces that its members will not participate in the European Night event of the Museums in protest against the procrastination of the promised measures. These were to reinstate the employees of the museums and libraries among the employees respected by the state authorities. As such, the Federation urges solidarity, inviting all museum and library workers to join and participate in the protest organized on May 18, at 17.00, in Piaţa Victoriei!! Lack of solidarity means marginalization, exclusion, poverty! We call on the National Network of Museums in Romania and the Association of Museum Managers to show solidarity with the demands of employees in order to suspend in Romania this year's edition of the European Night of Museums!".

According to the trade union federation, "any pressure or coercion of employees to perform professional activities on public holidays or after working hours, exercised in any form, will be considered an abuse" and, consequently, the legal means of notification will be used of the competent authorities, in order to sanction.

