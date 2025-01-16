Trade Unionists: "Without culture, there is no future"

Versiunea în limba română

Culture Day was also marked with a protest by workers in the field, not just with festive events. Trade unionists from Cartel Alfa reported that the protest organized on Culture Day by employees of museums, libraries and other cultural institutions "represents a necessary and legitimate approach". "Without culture, there is no future", the trade unionists also pointed out.

The trade union organization shows what the demands of employees of museums, libraries and other cultural institutions are: Allocation of 1% of GDP for culture, as a strategic investment in the future of the nation and the preservation of cultural identity;

Equalization and increase of salaries, so that employees in culture are treated fairly, according to the training and importance of their work; Granting bonuses for work on weekends, on legal holidays, and correct payment of overtime, in accordance with labor legislation.

Bogdan Iuliu Hossu, president of CNS "Cartel ALFA" stated: "The protest of January 15th represents a necessary and legitimate step to defend the rights of employees in culture. We ask the Government and the competent authorities to pay due attention to the demands of employees in culture! It is time to recognize the importance of culture as an essential pillar of national identity and to offer those who protect it decent working conditions and fair wages. Without culture, there is no future!" The National Federation of Trade Unions in Culture and the Press "CulturMedia" organized a protest yesterday on National Culture Day, to draw attention to the underfunding of Culture and the wage inequities to which employees in museums, libraries and cultural centers are subjected.