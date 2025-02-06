Trump wants to make Gaza an "American Business"

US President Donald Trump, known for his eccentric and often shocking statements, has announced a wild plan for the Gaza Strip: the United States would take over the war-torn enclave and turn it into an economic paradise. This idea not only violates the principles of international law, but also defies decades of US foreign policy and threatens to further destabilize the Middle East.

According to Fox News, CNN and Reuters, in a press conference held in Washington alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump made it clear: "The United States will take over the Gaza Strip and we will deal with it. We will own it and we will be responsible for disarming all the unexploded bombs and other weapons there. We will level the place and get rid of the destroyed buildings, we will focus on economic development that will provide unlimited jobs and housing for the people of the area. We are going to do something different. We simply cannot go back to the way things were before, because it will end up the same way it has been for the last 100 years."

The US president has suggested that the US could have a "long-term ownership position" over the Gaza Strip, claiming that this initiative could bring "great stability to that part of the Middle East and perhaps even to the entire region."

From the above statements, it can be seen that Donald Trump treats international politics as a reality show, without understanding the deep implications of what he is saying. His plan to "take over" the Gaza Strip is not only illegitimate and illegal, but it is also completely unrealistic, since any attempt to forcibly relocate Palestinians until the region becomes habitable again would lead to an explosion of conflict in the Middle East and further isolate the US on the international stage.

• International leaders criticize Trump's Gaza takeover plan

As evidence, Trump's statements have sparked a wave of strong reactions globally. Christophe Lemoine, a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry, said that his country "reiterates its opposition to any forced displacement of the Palestinian population from Gaza, which would constitute a serious violation of international law."

Turkey, through Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, has called the idea "unacceptable" and warned that any plan that excludes the Palestinians "would lead to even more conflict." Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has said that Palestinians cannot be uprooted from their places and that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the state of Palestine.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry has categorically rejected the idea, saying that "any attempt to displace Palestinians from their territory is unacceptable."

Tehran has said it opposes any temporary relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says a Middle East settlement is possible only on the basis of a two-state solution. "This is the thesis that is enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolution, this is the thesis that is shared by the overwhelming majority of countries involved in this issue. We proceed from it, we support it, and we believe that this is the only possible option," Peskov said.

Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh said: "The Palestinian leadership affirms its firm position that the two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy and international law, is the guarantee of security, stability and peace," while the terrorist organization Islamic Jihad issued a statement saying: "Trump's positions and plans represent a dangerous escalation that threatens Arab and regional national security, especially in Egypt and Jordan, which the American administration wants to put in conflict with the Palestinian people and their rights."

Spain, through its Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, was equally blunt: "Gaza is the land of the Palestinians there and this must not change."

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris reaffirmed support for a two-state solution, stressing that any attempt at forced resettlement contravenes UN Security Council resolutions.

Beijing (China) has expressed hope that "all parties will return to a political settlement process based on the two-state solution."

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have called the plan an "attempt at ethnic cleansing."

The only supporter of Trump's plan is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the US president is "raising the issue to a higher level" and "thinking outside the box." However, Netanyahu has avoided explicitly supporting the plan to take over the Gaza Strip, emphasizing instead that Israel's priority is to ensure that the region no longer poses a threat to Israel.