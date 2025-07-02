Turkey on fire: tens of thousands evacuated due to fires

Versiunea în limba română

Turkey is facing one of the worst wildfires in recent years. More than 50,000 people have been evacuated in the last 48 hours, in the context of forest fires that have mainly affected the provinces of Izmir, Manisa and Hatay, the Turkish Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) announced on Monday. "More than 50,000 residents in 41 localities have been temporarily relocated to safe areas," AFAD said on the X platform (formerly Twitter), while authorities continue efforts to extinguish and assess the damage.

• Seferihisar - the epicenter of the disaster

The worst-hit area is the Seferihisar district of Izmir province, where no less than 42,300 people have been evacuated from six localities. Here, the fires spread at an alarming rate, fueled by strong winds that reached between 70 and 117 km/h, according to the provincial governor, Suleyman Elban. In the provinces of Manisa and Hatay, another 2,936 and 1,500 people were evacuated, respectively. Turkish media reported a panic in the city of Hatay, where a fire broke out just outside the city center.

• Material damage and injuries

By Monday, authorities had reported 132 homes affected and one business damaged in Izmir. In the province of Bilecik, another 64 homes, three business premises and 20 stables were engulfed in flames. In total, 79 people were hospitalized, most with respiratory problems caused by smoke, but all were discharged after short-term treatment.

• Intense efforts to extinguish fires

The fight against the flames continues, especially in Izmir and Manisa, where intervention teams are trying to bring the outbreaks under control before they reach industrial and densely populated areas. Authorities have mobilized dozens of firefighting equipment, helicopters and tanker planes, but adverse weather conditions - strong winds and high temperatures - are complicating the intervention.

• A recurring climate crisis

The wave of fires in Turkey is reminiscent of summers in recent years, when extreme weather events and severe drought favored the occurrence of such disasters. Climate experts warn that Mediterranean regions, including Turkey, are increasingly exposed to devastating fires, which threaten not only ecosystems but also the economic and social stability of communities. In the context of climate change and accelerated urbanization, Turkish authorities are facing increasing pressure to strengthen prevention and rapid response systems.