Unisem Bucharest wants to sell three buildings for at least 665,000 euros

A.I.
English Section / 26 iunie

Photo source: unisemromania.ro

Versiunea în limba română

The shareholders were convened on July 29 to approve the maintenance of the buildings

SIF Muntenia owns 76.9% of Unisem

The shareholders of Unisem Bucharest are summoned, on July 29, with the proposal of the sale by the company of three buildings for at least 665,000 euros, according to the report of the company with an agricultural profile published, yesterday, on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

One of the assets, composed of land and buildings, is located in the Municipality of Buzău, Brăilei Road, the minimum starting price of the auction proposed by the Unisem Board of Directors being 425,000 euros. Another asset, also consisting of land and buildings, is located in the Municipality of Lugoj, Strada Semenicului, the minimum starting price of the auction being 120,000 euros.

The management of Unisem also proposes the sale of a commercial space in the town of Titu, Piaţa 1 Mai street, in the area of Pieţa Agroalimentară, starting at a price of 120,000 euros.

Last week, Unisem completed the sale process of an asset in Iasi for 850,000 euros plus (to which VAT was added), an amount that was collected in full by the issuer.

Unisem Bucharest is controlled by SIF Muntenia, which owns 76.9% of the company with an agricultural profile. Last year, the issuer obtained total revenues of 12.14 million lei, 163% more than in 2022, thanks to the revenues from the disposal of tangible assets, i.e. from the sale of assets, which amounted to 8.77 million lei, compared to 1.58 million lei in the previous year. The net result amounted to 1.39 million lei, compared to 0.22 million lei in 2022.

The stock market valuation of Unisem Bucharest amounts to approximately 30 million lei.

