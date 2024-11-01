Versiunea în limba română

In a tense geopolitical context marked by China's growing military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region, the United States Coast Guard (U.S. Coast Guard) has declared its intention to step up support to its regional allies by deploying teams specialized training resources and other assets to contribute to the strengthening of local capacities for the defense of exclusive economic zones and the protection of natural resources against exploitation. According to the "2024 Operational Posture" report published by the U.S. Coast Guard on October 25, this initiative emphasizes the geostrategic importance of the region to the United States, its crucial role in global trade and the need for a "free, open and rules-based maritime order."

The report details the Coast Guard's priorities for the coming year and includes a U.S. commitment to work more closely with nations in Southeast Asia and South Asia, focusing on advising, training, deployment, and capability development. In addition, the US reaffirmed its support for the efforts of allies in the region to combat predatory fishing practices, which severely affect marine resources and local economies. While the report does not directly mention China, it is clear that the United States' decision comes in response to the increasingly aggressive activities and growing influence of the Chinese Communist regime in the Indo-Pacific region. The US Coast Guard plans to increase the capacity of local coast guards to deal with "malignant" influences, to enforce compliance with national laws and to respond to priority challenges such as climate change.

To accomplish these goals, the Coast Guard will deploy its National Security Cutter-class ships, centerpieces of its fleet, to the Western Pacific, along with the relocation of the Harriet Lane to the Indo-Pacific area. In addition, it will continue to conduct operations with fast response vessels and signal dredges in Oceania, thereby strengthening its presence and response capability in the region.

The move comes shortly after a press conference on October 18 in which US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned of China's "increasingly coercive" behavior in the Indo-Pacific and stressed the importance of cooperation with regional allies. "We are also concerned about the growing alignment between Russia and the People's Republic of China (PRC), including the PRC's support for [Russian President Vladimir Putin's] unjustified war of election against Ukraine, which makes our cooperation close with our friends in the Indo-Pacific is more vital than ever," said Austin.

In recent months, China has stepped up its aggressive military activities toward its neighbors, including Taiwan, the Philippines, and Japan. Last month, the Chinese navy and air force conducted joint military exercises with Russia in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, north of the Japanese island of Hokkaido, with the aim of strengthening strategic cooperation and improving the ability to jointly respond to "security threats."

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense reported a significant increase in Chinese military activities around the island, detecting on October 27 22 military aircraft and seven ships near the island, of which 17 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

In a statement on October 10, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the behavior of the Chinese coast guard, accusing them of using water cannons, aggressively sounding signals and colliding with Philippine naval vessels during three separate confrontations near Sabina Shoal (also known as Xianbin in Beijing and Escoda in Manila), a disputed area.

In response to the situation in the South China Sea, the United States announced last week the allocation of $8 million to modernize the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). This decision was made following the US-Philippines Maritime Dialogue held in Manila on October 24 and is aimed at supporting the PCG's infrastructure development, training programs and resource acquisition planning. According to a statement issued on October 28 by the US Embassy in Manila, the funding is essential to strengthen the PCG's ability to respond to maritime challenges and protect the Philippines' national sovereignty in disputed areas.

During the meeting, the two countries' delegations discussed ways to address maritime challenges in the South China Sea, stressing the importance of complying with the 2016 international tribunal ruling that China's territorial claims have no legal basis. Communist Party of China refused to accept or recognize this ruling, maintaining its territorial claims over almost the entire South China Sea, including reefs and islands that overlap the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan and the Philippines.

The United States' intention to strengthen the capabilities of allies in the Indo-Pacific reflects a broader strategy to counter China's influence and maintain the rules-based maritime order. By expanding its naval presence and supporting regional allies in strengthening resources and capabilities, the US is sending a strong message: the Indo-Pacific remains a security priority and the economic and sovereign interests of nations in the region must be respected. As tensions continue to escalate, US support could become a decisive factor in maintaining stability and security in this increasingly contested region.