Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Victor Gânsac, CEO of Safetech Innovations: "Institutions can significantly reduce risks by adopting proactive measures and investing in cyber security"

G.M.
English Section / 1 februarie

Victor Gânsac

Victor Gânsac

Versiunea în limba română

Any state institution, including the Parliament, must have a multidisciplinary approach, which must include prevention, detection, response to a cyber attack and recovery after it, Victor Gânsac, CEO of Safetech Innovations, told BURSA newspaper .

Victor Gânsac told us: "The complete prevention of cyber attacks is difficult, because the threats are constantly evolving. However, by taking proactive measures and investing in cybersecurity, institutions can significantly reduce risks and respond more effectively to security incidents. In 2023, Safetech Innovations performed advanced analytics interventions for cyber security incidents for clients in financial services, manufacturing, hospitality and media. In most situations, the investigations carried out took place post-attack, the objective of the collaboration being the identification of the attack vector, the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP) used and the affected systems, as well as the transmission of recommendations for the rapid remediation of the beneficiary's security posture . In the cases we investigated in 2023, the common causes leading to a cyber attack were multiple, but they shared three key elements: people, processes and technologies. Therefore, a number of proactive measures that both public and private institutions must consider are conducting regular cyber risk assessments to identify vulnerabilities and plan defenses. These assessments should be dynamic and take into account evolving threats. It is also necessary to implement a 24/7 cyber security monitoring process that addresses the three main pillars: people, processes and technologies. Carrying out this process requires a specialized team for continuous monitoring of vulnerabilities and security threats, able to identify threats and respond quickly to any security incident".

Other elements that the Safetech Innovations CEO recommends for minimal exposure and risk reduction in the event of a cyber attack are:

- Implementation of a periodic backup program for critical data in the organization. Because the current trend is for hackers to target the backup as well, it is essential that the backup data is offline and encrypted.

- Carrying out periodic employee awareness programs on potential cyber threats, as well as security posture testing actions.

- Up-to-date updates with the latest security patches for all systems used within the organization.

- Advanced password management and strict adherence to basic password security rules. Systematically secure network, data and application access.

- Adoption of Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) for all services, especially webmail, VPN and for accounts that access critical systems.

- Applying the principle of least privilege to all systems and services so that users only have access to the resources they need to perform their tasks.

- Network segmentation to limit lateral movements in the event of a security incident and implicitly the impact of any intrusion.

- Collecting and securely storing logs for network devices and implementing a log management system.

Victor Gânsac also claims that it is important that the legislation in the field is constantly updated in order to keep up with new threats.

Mr. Gânsac also told us: "As for Cyberint from Bucharest and DNSC, they already have a crucial role in strengthening cyber security at the national level, because they develop and implement national standards and cyber security protocols. However, considering that it is a continuously developing field, it is necessary that the budget allocations for these authorities be at a higher level than at present".

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

01 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 01 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

01 februarie
Ediţia din 01.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

31 Ian. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9759
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5962
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3190
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8235
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.0282

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
ahkawards.ro
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
taxeu.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb