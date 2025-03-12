Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Vienna Philharmonic to broadcast "Blue Danube" waltz into space

O.D.
English Section / 12 martie

Photo source: https://www.vienna-concert.com/

Photo source: https://www.vienna-concert.com/

Versiunea în limba română

The Vienna Philharmonic will perform the famous "Blue Danube" waltz, composed by Johann Strauss the Younger, in a special concert in the Austrian capital on May 31. The event will have a cosmic dimension, as the performance of this waltz will be transmitted to the Voyager 1 space probe, currently in interstellar space.

The transmission will be made via the Deep Space Antenna telescope in Spain, operated by the European Space Agency (ESA). Norbert Kettner, director of the Vienna Tourist Office, announced that the Viennese orchestra will perform the waltz in the Museum of Applied Arts (MAK) in Vienna. At the time of its launch in 1977, Voyager 1 carried on board a gold audio-video disc containing photographs, information about the Earth and 27 pieces of music, including works by Bach, Beethoven and Mozart. However, Johann Strauss' famous waltz was not included, although it became a symbol of space exploration, being used in the soundtrack of the film "2001: A Space Odyssey", directed by Stanley Kubrick. The transmission of this waltz to Voyager 1 is part of a campaign organized by the Vienna Tourist Office to celebrate the bicentenary of the birth of Johann Strauss. The event also marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of ESA. Voyager 1 is located at a distance of about 25 billion kilometers from Earth, beyond the boundaries of the Solar System. The transmitted audio signal will need about 23 hours to reach the probe. The organizers of the project say that the possibility of this signal being intercepted by another civilization depends on the technical skills of any receivers. Anyone who wishes to symbolically participate in this unique project can sponsor one of the 13,743 musical notes of the waltz for free, thus contributing to an artistic endeavor of cosmic scope.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

12 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 12 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

12 martie
Ediţia din 12.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

11 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9772
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5677
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1803
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9066
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur427.9177

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
pptt.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb