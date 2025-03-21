Viktor Orban refuses to sign EU support for Ukraine

Versiunea în limba română

European Union (EU) leaders, gathered yesterday at a summit held in Brussels, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia, with the exception of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who refused to sign the document, an official Europeana, quoted by Pravda, reported.

The cited source writes: "Hungary refused to sign the Ukrainian section of the summit conclusions".

The final declaration of the summit does not mention the 40 billion euros in aid requested for Ukraine by the head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, reports Reuters, according to Agerpres. Kallas' proposal was discussed on Monday at the meeting of European foreign ministers, where some officials expressed reservations about this initiative, which would involve doubling the financial aid granted to Ukraine compared to last year. The lack of consensus on this plan led Kallas to propose as an alternative the purchase and supply of two million large-caliber shells to Ukraine, estimated at around 5 billion euros. In relation to this proposal, the European leaders who signed the declaration at the end of yesterday's summit called for "coordination of an increase in support on a voluntary basis, in particular as regards large-caliber artillery ammunition and missiles".

"The European Union will continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support", states the document, which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban refused to sign.

• Zelensky: "Europe should be part of peace talks to end the war"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday during the EU summit in Brussels that Europe should be part of diplomatic efforts to end the war in Russia, amid US President Donald Trump's efforts to end hostilities, reports indianexpress.com.

Asked if he was ready to make concessions to Russia in the proposed ceasefire talks, especially on the recognition of Crimea, the Ukrainian president said: "This is a Ukrainian peninsula." Zelensky said he had discussed the issue of Crimea's recognition with US President Trump and stressed that it was an "integral part" of his country.