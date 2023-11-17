Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Adrian Câciu: "The new PNRR, without the 9.4% percentage on pension expenses"

GM
English Section / 17 noiembrie

Photo source: facebook / Adrian Câciu

Versiunea în limba română

The negotiations for the modification of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) have ended and the new form of the document will no longer contain the percentage of 9.4% of GDP regarding the expenses related to the public pension system, Adrian Câciu, the Minister of Investments and European projects, at the end of the government meeting.

Adrian Câciu said: "The negotiations on the revision of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan have ended. At this moment, the new National Recovery and Resilience Plan of Romania is between the services of the European Commission. Why do they say the new plan? Because this revised plan includes additional funding of 1.4 billion euros under the REPowerEU chapter, which will be an integral part of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan. We estimate that this inter-service debate within the Commission will end somewhere around 21-22 November and the approval in ECOFIN (ed. - Economic and Financial Affairs Council) will take place at the beginning of December. (...) This ECOFIN will be held on December 8 or 9. In the new National Recovery and Resilience Plan of Romania, that percentage regarding the public pension system, of 9.4% of GDP, will no longer be found".

We mention that ECOFIN is made up of finance ministers from the 27 member states of the European Union.

