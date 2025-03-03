All-female spaceflight

Versiunea în limba română

American singer Katy Perry is preparing for a cosmic adventure, to participate in a spaceflight organized by the company Blue Origin this spring. She will be accompanied by five other women, including Lauren Sanchez, the fiancee of billionaire Jeff Bezos, according to an official announcement made by the space company owned by the founder of Amazon.

• A diverse crew of passengers

Katy Perry, who became famous thanks to her hit I Kissed a Girl, will be accompanied by personalities from different fields, Kerianne Flynn - film producer, Amanda Nguyen - activist and founder of an NGO for the rights of victims of sexual assault, Aisha Bowe - former NASA researcher and entrepreneur, Gayle King - journalist and TV presenter, known for her collaboration with Oprah Winfrey, Lauren Sanchez - journalist, author and helicopter pilot. This will be the 11th crewed flight organized by Blue Origin, which has been offering space tourism services using the New Shepard rocket for several years. In January 2025, the company also made its first orbital flight with a more powerful launcher, the New Glenn.

• How the spaceflight will proceed

The New Shepard capsule will carry the crew over the Karman Line, located at an altitude of about 100 kilometers, marking the conventional boundary of space. During the journey, passengers will experience a few minutes of weightlessness, having the opportunity to float inside the capsule. Launched vertically, the rocket will separate from the capsule, which will return to Earth in a controlled manner using parachutes and retroversion engines. Although the price of such a ticket has not been disclosed, such experiences are available only to the very wealthy.

• Space tourism, a booming field

Blue Origin has so far sent 52 people into space, including celebrities such as actor William Shatner, famous for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek. The company's main competitor is Virgin Galactic, which offers a similar experience for space tourists.

For Katy Perry and her team, this trip promises to be a unique experience, combining adventure, technological innovation and the exploration of human frontiers.