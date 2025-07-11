Artificial Intelligence Enters Schools: AFT, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic Launch Teacher Training Center

Versiunea în limba română

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the second-largest teacher union in the United States, announced a strategic partnership with three of the leading players in the field of artificial intelligence - Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic - to support the ethical and effective integration of generative AI into education.

• Answering Classroom Challenges

"Teachers face major challenges, particularly in managing AI intelligently, ethically, and safely,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the AFT, highlighting the urgent need for training in a rapidly advancing field in the absence of clear federal regulations. The new National Academy for Artificial Intelligence Education will be created in New York and will provide training to more than 400,000 teachers over the next five years. The first sessions will begin this fall, but Microsoft employees are already involved in piloting the program.

• Investments and institutional support

The partnership comes with a total investment of $23 million, divided as follows: Microsoft: $12.5 million, OpenAI: $10 million, Anthropic: $500,000. The goal is not to create new technologies, but to educate teachers digitally about existing AI tools and how they can support teaching, learning, and assessment.

• Education, between hope and skepticism

Union leaders have emphasized the caution with which the technology must be approached. United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew compared the rise of AI to that of social media, which was initially greeted with enthusiasm but later became a source of concern.

"We are skeptical, but also hopeful. We want this technology to be beneficial for the children of this country and for the teachers who are dedicated to them,” Mulgrew said.

• A dialogue about responsibility and the future

In addition to the training itself, the project aims to create a framework for dialogue between developers and teachers to adapt AI tools to the needs of education and to ensure that education remains a human activity, not an algorithmic one. "It is important that people, not machines, are the ones who educate,” Randi Weingarten emphasized.

The initiative marks an important step towards democratizing access to AI in education, at a time when technology is rapidly expanding across all fields. It remains to be seen whether this alliance can transform AI from a source of uncertainty into a real ally for educators - but the message is clear: teachers should not be left alone in this transition.