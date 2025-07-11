Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Artificial Intelligence Enters Schools: AFT, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic Launch Teacher Training Center

O.D.
English Section / 11 iulie

Artificial Intelligence Enters Schools: AFT, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic Launch Teacher Training Center

Versiunea în limba română

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the second-largest teacher union in the United States, announced a strategic partnership with three of the leading players in the field of artificial intelligence - Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic - to support the ethical and effective integration of generative AI into education.

Answering Classroom Challenges

"Teachers face major challenges, particularly in managing AI intelligently, ethically, and safely,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the AFT, highlighting the urgent need for training in a rapidly advancing field in the absence of clear federal regulations. The new National Academy for Artificial Intelligence Education will be created in New York and will provide training to more than 400,000 teachers over the next five years. The first sessions will begin this fall, but Microsoft employees are already involved in piloting the program.

Investments and institutional support

The partnership comes with a total investment of $23 million, divided as follows: Microsoft: $12.5 million, OpenAI: $10 million, Anthropic: $500,000. The goal is not to create new technologies, but to educate teachers digitally about existing AI tools and how they can support teaching, learning, and assessment.

Education, between hope and skepticism

Union leaders have emphasized the caution with which the technology must be approached. United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew compared the rise of AI to that of social media, which was initially greeted with enthusiasm but later became a source of concern.

"We are skeptical, but also hopeful. We want this technology to be beneficial for the children of this country and for the teachers who are dedicated to them,” Mulgrew said.

A dialogue about responsibility and the future

In addition to the training itself, the project aims to create a framework for dialogue between developers and teachers to adapt AI tools to the needs of education and to ensure that education remains a human activity, not an algorithmic one. "It is important that people, not machines, are the ones who educate,” Randi Weingarten emphasized.

The initiative marks an important step towards democratizing access to AI in education, at a time when technology is rapidly expanding across all fields. It remains to be seen whether this alliance can transform AI from a source of uncertainty into a real ally for educators - but the message is clear: teachers should not be left alone in this transition.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

11 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei

Ziarul BURSA

11 iulie
Ediţia din 11.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
SHE LEADS - Gala Excelenţei în Business
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

11 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0810
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3461
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4596
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8849
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur466.3616

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb