Companies are investing heavily in Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence can no longer be ignored neither by big companies nor by authorities. Spending by companies on Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) will grow by 30% in 2024, globally, while the market for chips optimized for this technology will reach more than 50 billion dollars, from almost zero two years ago years, reveals a Deloitte report. The amount of spending that companies registered with Gen AI in 2023 was 16 billion dollars. According to the latest edition of the "Deloitte Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Predictions" report, global revenue generated by chips created for Gen AI could reach $400 billion in 2027 and, together with other chips that enable the use of of AI solutions, could represent half the value of all semiconductors sold. In terms of streaming services, the landscape could become more complex, but with a significant leap towards profitability, with the main providers of video-on-demand streaming services in the US offering double the number of subscription types that include various offers with specific benefits to different prices, from an average of four options in 2023 to eight or even more by the end of 2024. At the same time, in the area of mobile devices, the smartphone could have one of the best years in history in 2024, being used trillions of times for authentication, such as accessing websites, making payments online and in stores, unlocking cars and accessing buildings. In this context, the annual cost of data breaches will increase to over five trillion dollars this year. In the segment of audio entertainment services such as podcasts, music streaming platforms, radio and audiobooks, the Deloitte report shows that more consumers around the world will opt for them this year. Thus, the average monthly number of listeners will reach over 1.7 billion for podcasts, 270 million for audio books, 750 million for music streaming platforms and almost four billion for radio.