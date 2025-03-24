CORRESPONDENCE FROM ISTANBUL Trendyol expands its presence in Romania: logistics warehouse, local office and hundreds of new jobs

Versiunea în limba română

Trendyol, an important e-commerce platform, is strengthening its position in our country, thus trying to expand in the European area. Online commerce has gone from being a novelty to a necessity, and official data confirms this through an explosive increase in the number of customers and the money they spend. We visited the company's headquarters in Istanbul, where we were presented with the achievements so far and the future plans. If people currently imagine the headquarters of such a company as a huge hall in which hundreds of people pack clothes, electronics, cosmetics on a conveyor belt... and couriers swarm around them, the reality is much different in a positive sense. Beyond the people who actually handle the packages, there are IT specialists, programmers, fashion designers, tailors, professional photographers, models... all gathered in a huge "hive".

• A logistics center for faster deliveries

Returning to the platform and its projects, it must be said that Trendyol is consolidating its position in Romania by opening a new logistics warehouse in Ştefăneştii de Jos, Ilfov County. It will serve not only the local market, but also other countries in Central and Eastern Europe. The new facility aims to optimize deliveries both nationally and regionally. According to Irem Yilandil, head of international expansion at Trendyol, the warehouse is already operational and is set to generate up to 250 jobs: "We continue hiring and we also plan to open a local office in the second half of the year. For 2025, we have an ambitious plan: to reach a number of 3,000 local sellers." The logistics center is expected to process at least 2.5 million deliveries by the end of the year.

• Romania, the largest market in Central and Eastern Europe

Romania has proven to be a strategic market for Trendyol, having the fastest growth in Central and Eastern Europe. Since launching the Romanian-language app in January 2024, the company has reached 1.5 million customers and sold over 16 million items. Data shows that Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Constanţa are the cities with the most orders. In addition, Bucharest reached the top three globally, outside of Turkey, in terms of sales made in the fourth quarter of 2024. The average value of an order in Romania is $125, and the platform already lists over 4 million products for Romanian users.

• Ambitious plans for integration into the local economy

Trendyol aims to be a long-term player in Romania, not only by developing its logistics infrastructure, but also by creating new jobs. The company is announcing hiring in the IT and logistics sectors to strengthen its team. "To be a long-term player in a market, you need to be well integrated and connected with local partners. We will hire more people and soon, in the second half of the year, we will also have our local office in Romania," said Erdem Inan, CEO of Trendyol Group.

• A company with a rapid rise

Founded in 2010 in Istanbul, Trendyol became the first decacorn (a company valued at over $10 billion) in Turkey. Currently, the company's headquarters are in Istanbul, with approximately 4,500 employees. In Turkey alone, the company has 32,000,000 customers. The platform connects over 250,000 merchants and brands in Turkey, Germany, Azerbaijan, the Gulf States and Central and Eastern Europe. The e-commerce giant is backed by Alibaba, and its rapid growth has been amplified by intensive promotion across all existing channels. In addition to commercial expansion, Trendyol aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.

By opening the logistics warehouse in Ilfov and a future local office, Trendyol is strengthening its position in Romania, preparing to become one of the main players in the e-commerce market in the region. The platform is already present in seven countries in Central and Eastern Europe, in Romania, Greece, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, our country being the largest market in this region, 70% of buyers, the average value of an order being $ 125.