Cultural education, supported at the ministerial level

Culture and education are very closely linked. The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, and the Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, signed a collaboration protocol to support activities, projects and initiatives to promote cultural education.

The main objectives of the project include: valorizing the national cultural heritage and forms of cultural expression among children and young people, ensuring the necessary framework for collaboration between public cultural institutions and educational units, supporting the development of a set of civic attitudes, which will allow young people to use cultural education as a resource, tool and learning context complementary to formal education. At the same time, a central objective of the collaboration is the organization of continuing education programs addressed to teachers, which will allow them to develop skills in order to capitalize on cultural education and cultural institutions as complementary learning contexts to those organized within educational units. In addition, steps will be taken to introduce pedagogical practice activities organized with the involvement of public cultural institutions (museums, theaters, opera houses, libraries, etc.) within pedagogical practice internships, both at the bachelor's and master's/postdoctoral levels.

"This partnership is a confirmation of the commitment to value culture in an educational context. The activities that we will carry out will represent a bridge between knowledge and cultural heritage, intended to offer young people the opportunity to face global challenges, to advocate for social cohesion and to promote national identity and values", declared Ligia Deca. The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, highlighted that the protocol aims to bring cultural institutions closer to educational institutions, contributing to increasing interest in culture in general and the public of tomorrow, in particular: "On the one hand, the protocol aims to make cultural institutions accessible to all types of public, by training employees in the cultural sector in the direction of cultural education and by creating cultural education products and projects. On the other hand, the protocol provides the premises for training teachers in the direction of cultural education, so that they can use culture and cultural institutions as tools in formal education. Last but not least, this protocol represents the basis of a future public policy of cultural education". The first step has been taken, the harder part of the road follows, the implementation of the projects.