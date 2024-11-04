Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Cultural education, supported at the ministerial level

O.D.
English Section / 4 noiembrie

Photo source: Facebook/ Ligia Deca

Photo source: Facebook/ Ligia Deca

Versiunea în limba română

Culture and education are very closely linked. The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, and the Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, signed a collaboration protocol to support activities, projects and initiatives to promote cultural education.

The main objectives of the project include: valorizing the national cultural heritage and forms of cultural expression among children and young people, ensuring the necessary framework for collaboration between public cultural institutions and educational units, supporting the development of a set of civic attitudes, which will allow young people to use cultural education as a resource, tool and learning context complementary to formal education. At the same time, a central objective of the collaboration is the organization of continuing education programs addressed to teachers, which will allow them to develop skills in order to capitalize on cultural education and cultural institutions as complementary learning contexts to those organized within educational units. In addition, steps will be taken to introduce pedagogical practice activities organized with the involvement of public cultural institutions (museums, theaters, opera houses, libraries, etc.) within pedagogical practice internships, both at the bachelor's and master's/postdoctoral levels.

"This partnership is a confirmation of the commitment to value culture in an educational context. The activities that we will carry out will represent a bridge between knowledge and cultural heritage, intended to offer young people the opportunity to face global challenges, to advocate for social cohesion and to promote national identity and values", declared Ligia Deca. The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, highlighted that the protocol aims to bring cultural institutions closer to educational institutions, contributing to increasing interest in culture in general and the public of tomorrow, in particular: "On the one hand, the protocol aims to make cultural institutions accessible to all types of public, by training employees in the cultural sector in the direction of cultural education and by creating cultural education products and projects. On the other hand, the protocol provides the premises for training teachers in the direction of cultural education, so that they can use culture and cultural institutions as tools in formal education. Last but not least, this protocol represents the basis of a future public policy of cultural education". The first step has been taken, the harder part of the road follows, the implementation of the projects.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

04 noiembrie
Ediţia din 04.11.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “CSR şi sustenabilitate”
veolia.ro
Apanova
danescu.ro
Mozart
Schlumberger
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

01 Noi. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9747
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5814
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2774
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9156
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur404.9928

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
Mirosul Crăciunului

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
ccib.ro
thediplomat.ro
fleetconference.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb