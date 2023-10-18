Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Distance Duel between Vatican and Jerusalem

Octavian Dan
English Section / 18 octombrie

During his weekly address in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis called for the creation of humanitarian corridors to help those currently under siege in Gaza and also called for the release of hostages currently held by Hamas. His plea came as Israel prepares for a ground offensive in Gaza.

During his weekly address in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis called for the creation of humanitarian corridors to help those currently under siege in Gaza and also called for the release of hostages currently held by Hamas. His plea came as Israel prepares for a ground offensive in Gaza.

Versiunea în limba română

Modern wars are primarily fought from a distance. Beyond the military aspect, there's another equally important one that deals with influencing public opinion. The situation in Israel is well-known. At first glance, Hamas appears to be the main adversary, but Israeli authorities don't hesitate to settle other, highly sensitive accounts. The religious component should not be ignored, especially when we look back at the history of regional and global conflicts.

Amidst the crisis, Israeli authorities found time to initiate a dialogue, albeit not a very friendly one, with the Holy See. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed to the Vatican that they expect it to be "more attentive to the suffering of the Israelis." In a phone conversation, the country's foreign minister requested a clear condemnation from the Vatican of terrorism against Israelis and reiterated Israel's right to defend itself, as reported by the Times of Israel. Israel's Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, had strong words for the Vatican, telling the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, Paul Gallagher, that Israel "expects the Vatican to unequivocally condemn the criminal terrorist actions of Hamas terrorists who harm women, children, and the elderly simply because they are Jews and Israelis. It is unacceptable to issue a statement expressing concern primarily for civilians in Gaza while Israel buries 1,300 people who have been killed." During his weekly address in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis called for the creation of humanitarian corridors to assist those currently under siege in Gaza and also called for the release of hostages held by Hamas. His plea came as Israel prepared for a ground offensive in Gaza: "I strongly urge that the sick, children, the elderly, and women, as well as all civilians, do not become victims of the conflict. Human rights must be respected, especially in Gaza, where it is urgent and necessary to ensure humanitarian corridors to help the entire population. So many have already died. I implore you, do not shed innocent blood in the Holy Land, in Ukraine, or elsewhere. Enough! Wars are always a defeat, always."

Last week, the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, offered to mediate in the conflict and called the Hamas attack on Israeli citizens "inhuman." "Those who are attacked have the right to defend themselves, but even legitimate defense must respect the parameter of proportionality," Parolin said. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem issued a statement, saying, "The operation launched from Gaza and the reaction of the Israeli army bring us back to the most serious period in our recent history. Too many victims and tragedies, which both Palestinian and Israeli families must face, will generate even more hatred and division and will further destroy any prospects of stability." Before the outbreak of hostilities, Gallagher had planned to make the first bilateral visit to Israel by a Vatican foreign minister.

A few days later, at the end of his weekly general audience in front of thousands of people gathered in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis also expressed serious concern about the blockade imposed by Israel on the Gaza Strip: "I continue to follow, with pain and concern, what is happening in Israel and Palestine. So many people killed, and others wounded. I pray for those families who have seen a day of celebration turn into a day of mourning and ask for the immediate release of the hostages. Those who are attacked have the right to defend themselves, but I am very concerned about the total siege in which the Palestinians in Gaza live, where there have also been many innocent victims." The mention of Israel's right to self-defense by the Pope came after diplomatic pressure from Israel for such a statement, as previous comments by the Pope and Vatican officials were considered too timid by Israel, according to Reuters. "I understand that the Vatican wants peace. We all want peace. But I would like to hear stronger words about Israel's right to defend itself," said Israel's ambassador to the Vatican, Raphael Schutz. On the other hand, Pope Francis has repeatedly spoken on the phone with Gabriel Romanelli, the priest of the small Catholic community in the Gaza Strip. "The Pope called me a few minutes ago and assured us of his solidarity and his prayers, and we thanked him for his call for a ceasefire and against any violence, terrorism, and war," Father Gabriel Romanelli told Vatican News. The Sovereign Pontiff wanted to know how his parishioners are doing, the priest said. "The Christian community is well, as much as possible in this situation," he assured. The priest explained that he is not currently in the Gaza Strip but in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, where he went to collect medication.

The representative of Pope Francis in the Holy Land has declared his willingness to be taken hostage in exchange for the release of Israeli children who have been kidnapped by Hamas and are held in Gaza, Reuters reports. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem, made this comment in response to a question during a video conference with Italian journalists. "I am ready for an exchange, anything, if it can bring freedom, to bring the children home. There's no problem at all. I'm entirely available for it," he said. "The first thing to do is to try to get the release of the hostages, otherwise, there will be no way to stop (an escalation). We are willing to help, even personally," said the Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem. However, the cardinal emphasized that he and his office have not had any direct contact with Hamas, the Islamist militant group that attacked Israel on October 7. "You can't talk to Hamas. It's very difficult," he said. Pierbattista Pizzaballa oversees the activities of the Roman Catholic Church in Israel and the Palestinian territories, as well as in Jordan and Cyprus, a region where about 300,000 Roman Catholics reside. Pizzaballa stated that around 1,000 Christians have sought refuge in church buildings in northern Gaza after their homes were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

18 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 18 octombrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

18 octombrie
Ediţia din 18.10.2023
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa “CSR şi sustenabilitate”
Apanova
BTPay
Electromagnetica
Apanova
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
ccir.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9676
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7073
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2205
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7263
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur291.0392

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
ccib.ro
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu
hipo.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
carieraenergetica.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb