Distance Duel between Vatican and Jerusalem

Modern wars are primarily fought from a distance. Beyond the military aspect, there's another equally important one that deals with influencing public opinion. The situation in Israel is well-known. At first glance, Hamas appears to be the main adversary, but Israeli authorities don't hesitate to settle other, highly sensitive accounts. The religious component should not be ignored, especially when we look back at the history of regional and global conflicts.

Amidst the crisis, Israeli authorities found time to initiate a dialogue, albeit not a very friendly one, with the Holy See. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed to the Vatican that they expect it to be "more attentive to the suffering of the Israelis." In a phone conversation, the country's foreign minister requested a clear condemnation from the Vatican of terrorism against Israelis and reiterated Israel's right to defend itself, as reported by the Times of Israel. Israel's Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, had strong words for the Vatican, telling the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, Paul Gallagher, that Israel "expects the Vatican to unequivocally condemn the criminal terrorist actions of Hamas terrorists who harm women, children, and the elderly simply because they are Jews and Israelis. It is unacceptable to issue a statement expressing concern primarily for civilians in Gaza while Israel buries 1,300 people who have been killed." During his weekly address in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis called for the creation of humanitarian corridors to assist those currently under siege in Gaza and also called for the release of hostages held by Hamas. His plea came as Israel prepared for a ground offensive in Gaza: "I strongly urge that the sick, children, the elderly, and women, as well as all civilians, do not become victims of the conflict. Human rights must be respected, especially in Gaza, where it is urgent and necessary to ensure humanitarian corridors to help the entire population. So many have already died. I implore you, do not shed innocent blood in the Holy Land, in Ukraine, or elsewhere. Enough! Wars are always a defeat, always."

Last week, the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, offered to mediate in the conflict and called the Hamas attack on Israeli citizens "inhuman." "Those who are attacked have the right to defend themselves, but even legitimate defense must respect the parameter of proportionality," Parolin said. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem issued a statement, saying, "The operation launched from Gaza and the reaction of the Israeli army bring us back to the most serious period in our recent history. Too many victims and tragedies, which both Palestinian and Israeli families must face, will generate even more hatred and division and will further destroy any prospects of stability." Before the outbreak of hostilities, Gallagher had planned to make the first bilateral visit to Israel by a Vatican foreign minister.

A few days later, at the end of his weekly general audience in front of thousands of people gathered in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis also expressed serious concern about the blockade imposed by Israel on the Gaza Strip: "I continue to follow, with pain and concern, what is happening in Israel and Palestine. So many people killed, and others wounded. I pray for those families who have seen a day of celebration turn into a day of mourning and ask for the immediate release of the hostages. Those who are attacked have the right to defend themselves, but I am very concerned about the total siege in which the Palestinians in Gaza live, where there have also been many innocent victims." The mention of Israel's right to self-defense by the Pope came after diplomatic pressure from Israel for such a statement, as previous comments by the Pope and Vatican officials were considered too timid by Israel, according to Reuters. "I understand that the Vatican wants peace. We all want peace. But I would like to hear stronger words about Israel's right to defend itself," said Israel's ambassador to the Vatican, Raphael Schutz. On the other hand, Pope Francis has repeatedly spoken on the phone with Gabriel Romanelli, the priest of the small Catholic community in the Gaza Strip. "The Pope called me a few minutes ago and assured us of his solidarity and his prayers, and we thanked him for his call for a ceasefire and against any violence, terrorism, and war," Father Gabriel Romanelli told Vatican News. The Sovereign Pontiff wanted to know how his parishioners are doing, the priest said. "The Christian community is well, as much as possible in this situation," he assured. The priest explained that he is not currently in the Gaza Strip but in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, where he went to collect medication.