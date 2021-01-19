Dozens of dead after getting Covid-19; a report from Norway dims the hope

A world scandal has arisen around the Pfizer vaccine and its safety, due to the fact that Norwegian official have declared that 29 people have died after the first vaccine dose.

While the Australian authorities are asking for more information on the Pfizer vaccine, health experts in Wuhan (China) have asked Norway and other countries to suspend the use of COVID-vaccines based on ARNm made by companies such as Pfizer, especially among the elderly, Zerohedge reports. China has criticized the US mass-media of the US for its silence concerning the silence on the deaths that occurred in Norway following the vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech. The press in the US and the UK has minimalized the number of deaths in the countries in question, but conversely, the mass-media in the Weest will immediately publish any unfavorable information about the vaccines made in China and will try to amplify the mistakes, Global Times writes.

Pfizer officials claim that they have found out about the situation in Norway and that, together with BioNTech and with the representatives of the Norwegian Public Health Institute, they are investigating the cases of deaths correlated with the anti-COVID vaccine. "So far, the number of incidents associated with the vaccine is not a cause for concern", the public health institutions in Norway state, according to the foreign media. "We know that several such cases have been reported in other countries, but we do not yet have details about those", the representatives of the Norwegian Drug Agency said. "Vaccination campaigns in other countries have different priorities, depending on which categories of people are vaccinated, which can affect the reporting of side effects or even deaths".

• Romania has over 10 million doses of Pfizer vaccines

In Romania, the second stage of vaccination has started off on the wrong foot on Friday.

The platform developed by STS for scheduling the anti-COVID vaccination crashed immediately after the moment when the second stage of the vaccination campaign was supposed to begin. A day after that incident, Prime Minister Florin Cîţu declared that the specialists were working on the vaccination registration platform. Florin Cîţu declared, on Saturday, after being vaccinated: "We are working on the platform non-stop.

The number of available spots are also determined by the number of vaccines. I want to look at the positive message too: many Romanians want to get vaccinated (...) The problem that I've had or which seemed to be a problem, there was constant talk of how Romanians don't want to get vaccinated. Yesterday (Friday) it was very clear that Romanians want to get vaccinated. It is our duty and we will do our best to provide the vaccines (...) We have overcome the most important moment, that Romanians do not want to be vaccinated. It is the most important thing. They want to be vaccinated and we will guarantee them that possibility".

During the second stage of the national vaccination strategy, 5 million people aged over 65 are going to be vaccinated, people with chronic diseases, as well as over 1 million employees in essential areas of the economy. According to data made available to the CNCAV by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry (RENV), which tracks the vaccinations, from the beginning of the vaccination campaign and until Saturday at 17:00, 196,090 people had been vaccinated. In the 24 hours between January 15 and January 16, 17:00 12,421 people had been vaccinated. The number of adverse reactions recorded at the level of the vaccination centers (starting with December 27, 2020 and until Saturday, 17:00) was 712, of which 279 local reactions with a sore injection spot and 433 general reactions (fever, headaches, myalgias, arthralgias, asthenias, rash-like allergies).

Romania has secured over 10 million doses of vaccination as part of the contract signed by the European Commission with Pfizer-BioNTtech.

• 36% of Romanians - looking to vaccinate against Covid-19

According to a poll by Reveal Marketing Research, 36% of Romanians are looking to get vaccinated right away, while 26% want to wait and 38% of Romanians are saying they won't get vaccinated. Just 24% of people in the rural areas said that they would get vaccinated, while in the urban areas, 45% of respondents are in favor of getting vaccinated immediately. Almost half of pensioners, when asked if they would get vaccinated as soon as possible, responded they would. On the other hand, youngsters, even though they have said they would get vaccinated, say that they would prefer to wait a while. 53% of those getting vaccinated claim that they do it to avoid getting sick, and 47% say they would do it to protect others. Another reason for getting vaccinated is out of the desire to go back to normal. 42% of the respondents say they are getting vaccinated to be able to travel again, to go on holiday or to spend their time with friends or other members of their families. Out of those who do not intend to get vaccinated, more than half (54%) claim that the vaccine has not been sufficiently tested.