Extreme heat wave in the US: 160 million people affected

A heat wave classified as "extremely dangerous" has swept a large part of the United States, exposing approximately 160 million inhabitants to sweltering temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius. According to the Agence France-Presse (AFP), large cities such as New York, Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia have felt the heat intensely, which is the first major episode of this year in American territory.

• Harsh warning from New York authorities

"This heat is not only uncomfortable. It is brutal and dangerous, if you do not take appropriate measures," warned New York Mayor Eric Adams. He recalled that, annually, more than 500 people die due to the heat in the metropolis that is home to over 8 million inhabitants. Authorities in major cities have urged residents - especially the elderly and vulnerable - to stay hydrated, avoid sun exposure, and seek shelter in air-conditioned spaces, such as public libraries or cooling centers opened by city halls.

• A "historic” heat wave, meteorologists warn

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued clear warnings: the intensity and duration of this heat wave make it extremely dangerous for anyone without access to shade or cooling sources. Temperatures will continue to remain high in the coming days, meteorologists warn.

• A symptom of the global climate crisis

Experts emphasize that the frequency and severity of heat waves are directly linked to global warming, fueled by greenhouse gas emissions. "These heatwave episodes are becoming more frequent, more persistent, and more intense due to climate change,” the researchers warn.

The year 2024 has already been recorded as the warmest on record in the United States (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) and globally. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), 2024 was the first year in which the average global temperature exceeded the limit of +1.5°C above pre-industrial levels - the threshold set by the Paris Agreement as the red line for maintaining a stable and habitable climate.

• A summer of fire looms

With forecasts indicating prolonged scorching temperatures and successive heat waves, US authorities are preparing for a potentially catastrophic summer, both in terms of public health and the risks of fires and water shortages in certain regions.

Against the backdrop of an accelerating climate change, calls for urgent climate action are intensifying, and the heat wave in the US comes as a new alarm signal regarding the vulnerability of large urban agglomerations to extreme weather.