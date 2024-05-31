Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Fort management proposes distribution of dividends and free shares

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 31 mai

Fort management proposes distribution of dividends and free shares

Versiunea în limba română

The Board of Directors of the cyber security company Fort (4RT) convened the shareholders, on July 2, with the proposal of the distribution of dividends and the allocation of free shares, according to a report of the issuer published, yesterday, on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE).

The proposed dividends are worth one million lei, i.e. a distribution of 38% of last year's net profit, of 2.64 million lei. The unit dividend is 0.99 lei, an amount equivalent to a gross yield of 2.1%, compared to the company's share price as of the middle of this week, of 46 lei.

Also, at the beginning of July, Fort shareholders will have on the table the proposal to increase the company's share capital by one million lei, through the issuance of almost 10.2 million new shares, with a nominal value of 0.1 lei on the title.

"The distribution of the newly issued shares will be done in the proportion of ten free shares for each one share held", it is mentioned in the convening letter.

Fort debuted on the AeRO Market in the middle of this month, following a share capital increase and a private placement in which the company attracted 1.67 million lei. According to the Listing Memorandum drawn up by TradeVille brokers, the company is considering attracting new financing through the capital market, through share capital increases or bond issues.

Fort is part of the Bittnet Group, with Bittnet Systems holding a direct 58.8% stake in the cybersecurity specialist.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

31 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 31 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

31 mai
Ediţia din 31.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Piaţa financiar-bancară”
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

30 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9766
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6028
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0722
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8507
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur345.1286

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb