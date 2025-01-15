Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Free tutoring program for college admission, 2025 edition

O.D.
English Section / 15 ianuarie

Free tutoring program for college admission, 2025 edition

Versiunea în limba română

The wise student prepares in the winter for summer admission, anyway, carts and sleighs are no longer in fashion. Most faculties offer free tutoring for students eager to become students. Politehnica University of Timisoara (UPT) opens, on Saturday, a new series of free courses for high school students, preparing for mathematics, useful both for those who want to follow one of the institution's faculties, and for preparing for the Baccalaureate exam. High school students can benefit from this training without the obligation of any kind of commitment to UPT. The courses, organized by the Department of Mathematics of the Politehnica University of Timişoara, will continue on Saturdays, starting at 10:00, in a hybrid system, between January 18 and May 17, with students having the opportunity to choose how they want to participate, informs UPT. Participation will take place in the A101 amphitheater, Electro building, Vasile Pârvan Boulevard, no. 2, Timişoara, online, via Zoom. The 2025 edition's curriculum includes the Set of Real Numbers. Types of Reasoning. Sequences and Progressions. Quadratic Function. Systems of Nonlinear Equations - January 18 (Păunescu Marin Doru); Complex Numbers. Power Function. Exponential Function and Logarithmic Function. Systems of Nonlinear Equations. - January 25 (Lăzureanu Cristian); Combinatorics. Newton's Binomial. Probabilities - February 1 (Lăzureanu Cristian); Trigonometric functions and applications in plane geometry. Vectors in the plane. Analytical geometry. - February 08 (Lăzureanu Cristian); Matrices, determinants, linear systems. - February 15 (Lupa Nicolae); Limits of sequences. Limits of functions. - March 1 (Hedrea Ioan Ciprian); Asymptotes. Continuous functions. Differentiable functions. - March 8 (Păunescu Marin Doru); Applications of derivatives in the study of the variation of functions - March 15 (Lupa Nicolae); Algebraic structures - March 22 (Lăzureanu Cristian); Primitives and definite integrals. - March 29 (Păunescu Marin Doru); Polynomials. Algebraic equations. - April 5 (Păunescu Marin Doru); Properties of the definite integral. Applications of the definite integral. - May 10 (Juratoni Adina); Synthesis problems. Recapitulation. - May 17 (Păunescu Marin Doru). These will also be uploaded to the UPT YouTube channel and will be broadcast live on the Facebook page.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

