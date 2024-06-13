Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

International commitments to protect the ozone layer are effective

O.D.
English Section / 13 iunie

International commitments to protect the ozone layer are effective

Versiunea în limba română

There are also great victories on the environmental front, even if skepticism about the possible successes is fashionable. International commitments to protect the ozone layer are paying off, atmospheric concentrations of a family of harmful gases, HCFCs, have begun to decrease faster than predicted, according to a study. "It's a success and makes us optimistic that climate and environmental treaties can work," Luke Western, from the University of Bristol, lead author of the study, published in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change, told AFP. The Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987, is an international commitment concluded with a view to the gradual elimination of substances that deplete the ozone layer, used in refrigeration, air conditioning, spray foam and aerosols. This made it possible to eliminate the production of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which were replaced by hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), harmful to the ozone that protects us from UV rays and, at the same time, gases with a strong greenhouse effect. Their production and use is still being phased out. The international team behind the study showed, however, that the level of chlorine present in ozone-depleting HCFCs has already peaked in 2021, five years earlier than expected. The researchers relied on data from a network of specialized measuring stations, called AGAGE, as well as data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

"By establishing strict controls and promoting ozone-friendly alternatives, the protocol has succeeded in reducing atmospheric HCFC emissions and levels," said Luke Western. "Without the Montreal Protocol, this success would not have been possible, thus being a spectacular validation of multilateral commitments to combat the loss of the stratospheric ozone layer, with additional benefits in the fight against human-caused climate change," he stated. The protection of the ozone layer is often given as an example by scientists to illustrate the success of a collective action for the benefit of the environment. According to the latest quadrennial estimate of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), published at the beginning of 2023, the ozone layer should recover in the next four decades.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

13 iunie
Ediţia din 13.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

12 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9766
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6290
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1619
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9031
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur344.3470

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb