Minister of Education: Academic Diaspora, a strategic resource for Romania

In an international context marked by socio-economic reconfigurations, the Romanian diaspora, especially the academic one, is seen as a strategic resource for Romania's development. This was the central idea expressed by the Minister of Education and Research, Daniel David, at the Conference of Romanian Economists Abroad (CERIS).

• The need for a "win-win" partnership between Romania and the diaspora

Minister Daniel David emphasized that the relationship with the diaspora must be redefined in a bidirectional manner, through collaboration mechanisms in which both parties benefit: "The Romanian diaspora, in general, and in this context the academic one, in particular, is a resource for the country. That is why we must think of bidirectional, "win-win' mechanisms, through which we can support each other." The declaration comes at a time when major international economic institutions are in a process of reconfiguration and adaptation, and Romania is called upon to define its position through competence and vision.

• A knowledge capital that should not be ignored

In his intervention, the minister acknowledged the significant role that Romanian specialists in the diaspora play at the international level, but insisted that their value must also be reintegrated at the national level. "The contribution of Romanian specialists is fundamental not only at the international level, but also for the country,” Daniel David pointed out. He added that the conference results can contribute to shaping effective public policies, especially in the fields of education and research.

• A bridge between foreign expertise and domestic needs

This year's edition of CERIS marked a strategic reconnection between the global expertise of the diaspora and Romania's internal challenges. Against the backdrop of economic transitions and new social realities, the need to integrate knowledge and experience gained abroad into decision-making processes within the country is becoming increasingly clear. The Minister of Education and Research encouraged the transposition of the conference conclusions into a position paper that could serve as a guide for future public policies.

At a time when Romania is facing an exodus of specialists, imbalances in education and an urgent need for institutional reform, the appeal to the competence of the diaspora is no longer just symbolic, but strategic.