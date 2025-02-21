Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Ministry of Culture launches national inventory of movable cultural heritage

O.D.
English Section / 21 februarie

Photo source: Facebook/ Natalia Intotero

Photo source: Facebook/ Natalia Intotero

Versiunea în limba română

Minister of Culture Natalia Intotero said that the organization of the exhibition "Dacia! The Kingdom of Gold and Silver" at the Drents Museum in Assen, the Netherlands, was "superficial" and that stricter rules will be imposed to protect national heritage, including a strict inventory. Her statements come in the context of the theft of valuable Dacian artifacts from the exhibition.

Reevaluation of norms regarding international exhibitions

The minister stressed that it is unacceptable for Romania to continue losing important elements of its cultural heritage and that such situations will no longer be tolerated.

"As Minister of Culture, I will no longer allow the organization of such activities that are not very well-organized. It is unacceptable for our country to lose any more of its remaining cultural treasure and heritage," said Natalia Intotero. To prevent such incidents, the Ministry of Culture has initiated a series of legislative measures, including a draft government decision currently under public consultation, which provides for tightening the conditions for organizing exhibitions that include high-value artifacts. Natalia Intotero announced that work is underway to amend the legislation on the security and protection of museum institutions and other entities that hold cultural heritage objects. "We are in the process of amending the legislative framework to ensure the appropriate security of Romania's cultural heritage," the minister said. This legislative reform is crucial to prevent future losses and to guarantee that Romania's cultural treasure is properly protected.

Inventory of movable cultural heritage

In parallel, a national inventory of movable cultural heritage has been launched, a procedure that has never been effectively carried out before, according to the minister. Institutions such as the National Bank of Romania and the Romanian Orthodox Church, which have heritage objects in custody, are also participating in this process. "There has never been an actual inventory, but only through what has been reported. Colleagues are already in the field to carry out this essential verification," Intotero explained.

Responsibility of the National Museum of History of Romania

The minister specified that the responsibility for organizing the exhibition and insuring the exhibited objects fell to the National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR), not the Ministry of Culture. "MNIR was the institution that decided to organize the exhibition, held discussions with the Dutch museum and concluded the insurance policies. For this reason, currently, such exhibitions are blocked until new regulations are adopted," the minister stated.

In addition, the Ministry of Culture is awaiting the report of the Prime Minister's Control Body on the Assen incident, noting that, from the publicly available information, the revaluations and insurance of some pieces were not carried out in accordance with the legal provisions.

A theft with a major impact on the national heritage

The serious incident took place on January 25, 2025, when four extremely valuable artifacts were stolen from the exhibition at the Drents Museum: the gold helmet from Coţofeneşti, dated to the 5th-4th centuries BC, and three gold Dacian bracelets, discovered at Sarmizegetusa Regia, dating from the 1st century BC. These pieces are part of Romania's national heritage and are considered treasures of inestimable value. The Ministry of Culture announced at the time that the Romanian authorities are collaborating with the Dutch authorities to recover the objects and identify the perpetrators.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

21 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 21 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

21 februarie
Ediţia din 21.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului

VOIAJOR

Suplimentul BURSA VOIAJOR
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

20 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7671
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2843
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0138
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur452.3179

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb