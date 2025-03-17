NASA: Sea levels rose more than expected in 2024

Versiunea în limba română

The level of the sea surface of the globe rose more than expected in 2024, the warmest year ever recorded on Earth, according to an analysis published by NASA. "Last year's increase was caused by unusual warming of the oceans, combined with the melting of glaciers and other land ice masses," explained the American space agency. According to satellite measurements, sea levels rose by 0.59 centimeters in 2024, significantly exceeding the initial estimate of 0.43 centimeters.

• Causes of sea level rise

NASA emphasizes that this phenomenon is the result of climate change, caused by greenhouse gas emissions. The increase in global temperatures leads to: The melting of glaciers and polar ice caps, which adds fresh water to the oceans; Thermal expansion of water, caused by global warming. Until now, melting ice was the dominant factor. But in 2024, NASA found that two-thirds of the rise in sea levels was caused by thermal expansion of water, an alarming trend.

• A worrying trend

Over the past 30 years (1993-2023), average sea levels have risen by 10 centimeters.

2024 was the warmest year on record, and this continued warming threatens populations living in coastal regions and islands. According to NASA, sea levels will continue to rise as long as greenhouse gas emissions remain high, endangering coastal ecosystems and infrastructure.