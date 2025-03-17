Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

NASA: Sea levels rose more than expected in 2024

O.D.
English Section / 17 martie

NASA: Sea levels rose more than expected in 2024

Versiunea în limba română

The level of the sea surface of the globe rose more than expected in 2024, the warmest year ever recorded on Earth, according to an analysis published by NASA. "Last year's increase was caused by unusual warming of the oceans, combined with the melting of glaciers and other land ice masses," explained the American space agency. According to satellite measurements, sea levels rose by 0.59 centimeters in 2024, significantly exceeding the initial estimate of 0.43 centimeters.

Causes of sea level rise

NASA emphasizes that this phenomenon is the result of climate change, caused by greenhouse gas emissions. The increase in global temperatures leads to: The melting of glaciers and polar ice caps, which adds fresh water to the oceans; Thermal expansion of water, caused by global warming. Until now, melting ice was the dominant factor. But in 2024, NASA found that two-thirds of the rise in sea levels was caused by thermal expansion of water, an alarming trend.

A worrying trend

Over the past 30 years (1993-2023), average sea levels have risen by 10 centimeters.

2024 was the warmest year on record, and this continued warming threatens populations living in coastal regions and islands. According to NASA, sea levels will continue to rise as long as greenhouse gas emissions remain high, endangering coastal ecosystems and infrastructure.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

17 martie
Ediţia din 17.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului

DIKE

Suplimentul BURSA DIKE
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9768
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5625
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1610
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9082
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur439.0006

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
pptt.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb