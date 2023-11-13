Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Pope Francis is actively involved in the issue of climate change

O.D.
English Section / 13 noiembrie

Pope Francis is actively involved in the issue of climate change

Versiunea în limba română

Addressing climate change requires concrete actions and full involvement from global leaders. Pope Francis will have a full day of bilateral meetings with world leaders attending next month's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, according to a schedule published by the Vatican. It will be the first time during his tenure that Pope Francis, 86 years old and also the head of state, will have so many high-level individual meetings with counterparts and other individuals in such a short timeframe.

Pope Francis's position on climate change is well-known, and the event will provide him with the opportunity to personally meet with Arab leaders and other world leaders to discuss conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. The pontiff will be in Dubai from December 1-3, and the conference will take place from November 30 to December 12. After delivering a speech at the conference on the morning of December 2, Pope Francis will participate in two sessions of private meetings on the same day. Dubai organizers have not yet released a list of high-level participants, and the Vatican has not specified confirmed individual meetings.

Buckingham Palace has stated that King Charles III will deliver the opening speech at COP28. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also expected to attend. Two U.S. officials said last week to Reuters that President Joe Biden is unlikely to attend COP28, but they emphasized that a final decision has not yet been made. Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and French President Emmanuel Macron were among the participants at COP27.

At the Dubai meeting, dozens of countries intend to push for the signing of the first global agreement on the gradual phase-out of coal, oil, and natural gas - fuels that emit CO2. It will be the first time a pope participates in the UN climate meetings since their inception in 1995, and it is expected that the Vatican leader will echo a recent call to action to limit global warming.

In a significant document dated October 4, Pope Francis appealed to climate change deniers and politicians delaying action, urging them to reconsider and stating that they cannot overlook human causes or mock science as the planet "may be approaching the point of collapse." The document, known as the Apostolic Exhortation and titled "Laudate Deum" ("Praise God"), is a continuation of Pope Francis's 2015 encyclical on the environment, titled "Laudato Si." The "Laudate Deum" encyclical was inspired by recent extreme weather events and repeatedly mentioned the challenges facing COP28.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

13 noiembrie
Ediţia din 13.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9692
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6537
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1647
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6833
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur292.2353

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb