Reform at Romsilva: fewer directors, more transparency

O.D.
English Section / 3 iulie

Reform at Romsilva: fewer directors, more transparency

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests is taking decisive steps to reform one of the most important institutions in the forestry sector - the National Forestry Administration - Romsilva. A crucial public consultation is scheduled for tomorrow, at the ministry's headquarters in Bucharest, and will mark the beginning of a major structural transformation.

Priority of Diana Buzoianu's mandate

The new leadership of the ministry firmly announces that the Romsilva reform is the number one priority. Minister Diana Buzoianu emphasizes: "I want an efficient, transparent and truly responsible institution for the country's forests. We cannot talk about protecting the environment without a profound reform of the largest forestry administration.” This statement comes in the context in which Romania continues to face problems such as illegal logging, lack of transparency in the management of forest resources and an oversized bureaucratic structure within Romsilva.

What does the reform entail?

According to the Ministry of Environment, the reform will include: Significantly reducing the number of directors at central and local level; Reducing bonuses and correlating them with employee performance; Evaluating Romsilva's activities from an economic and social point of view; Aligning the structure and functioning of the management with the recent recommendations of the Court of Auditors; Combating waste and bureaucracy, through restructuring and digitalization.

The ultimate goal, officials say, is to create a sustainable and responsible administration system, in the interest of citizens and natural heritage.

A necessary step to protect a national treasure

Romania's forests - often at the center of scandals regarding illegal deforestation - cover over 6 million hectares and are essential for biodiversity, climate and quality of life. The ministry insists that a real reform of Romsilva is vital for a balanced and sustainable management of this natural capital. In a European context in which more and more states are reviewing their forestry policies in the sense of sustainability and citizen involvement, Romania seems to be following the same path.

